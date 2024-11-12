ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz versus Jannik Sinner

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Over the past 20 years ago, very few Americans have made it into the ATP Finals. But this season, Taylor Fritz qualified among the eight players. Fritz started very well, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3. He played terrific, but the Russian went crazy, throwing his racket, again and again. In the end, he was totally frustrated. His anger went mad. Hopefully, Medvedev will recover, so he can show with the fans in Italy. Or maybe not.

Fritz has had an interesting season, playing mediocre, and then, he can turn the lights, reaching the US Open for the first time. He lost to Jannik Sinner, but there were some games when he was darn close, but not enough.

On Tuesday, Fritz will have to do it again, as the No. 1 Sinner is so solid now. He is incredibly powerful, from both sides, to nail his first serve. He beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday at Turin with some tremendous shots.

It should be a fascinating match between Fritz and Sinner, whether they will change it up or try to crush it, early, on the hardcourts. Medvedev will face Minaur on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz is sick and hurt on the court and off, and then he lost versus Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-5. Ruud can look amazing finding the corners, plus he does like to rally. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz also likes to throw it all around, and he is very fast. But he is still young, and he can become upset when he thinks about it. Plus, he has to recover, or he will be out.

“It can be a bit tricky,” said Ruud. “I knew he was dealing with a bit of a cold. I saw him sniffling in the back area and with a tissue for his nose, so that’s a sign that maybe physically he won’t be necessarily at 100 percent. Of course, that is sad, and not good for him, but at the same time it is part of the game… but it’s definitely one of the best wins of the season for me.”

Alexander Zverev is playing much better now. He is getting stronger, beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4. It was someone close, but the Russian wasn’t returning well, so to out-hit Zverev, he had to bring it back and hit it very hard down the lines. Yet he didn’t.

“I thought it was a very solid match from my end,” said Zverev. “Against anyone here, you have to play your best to have a chance, you have to be solid [and] mentally strong.”

Zverev will play against Ruud in what should be a thrilling match-up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

