WTA Finals: Coco Gauff versus Zheng Qinwen

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

It has been an odd year, but the young player, Coco Gauff, has finally risen, and in the semis at the WTA Finals, she was so solid and powerful. The American stunned Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-3. She was right there, backhand to backhand, and she could nail her improving forehand, down the line. Yes, Sabalenka has won three Grand Slams, and she is incredibly powerful, but very good opponents can confuse her, and this time, Gauff did. At the net, she is already very smart, bending down, and she can put it away.

A few years ago, the current 20-year-old still couldn’t improve her second serve, but now, it is much better. Plus, if a player decides to pay attention month after month, she will eventually be much better. At the 2023 US Open, she won it.

This week against the terrific other players, she is right there, or even better. Also, Sabalenka made way too many errors. “I’m happy with the way I played,” Gauff said. “I know that coming up against Aryna, she’s always going to be a tough match. She is world No 1 for a reason.”

Eventually, she might do it next year. But in the final, she has to face Zheng Qinwen, who has had a fascinating year, when she beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 in the semis, out-hitting her with deep, hard strokes. She can run very fast and go for it early. When the Chinese player can lock it in, Qinwen can try to dominate it. In the summer, she won the Olympic gold medal. She must be convinced that when she can smash her forehand, then she can explode. “I think I’m more explosive compared to the [2024] Australia Open final [which she lost]. Even though I was in the final I never met any seeds on the way,” Qinwen said. “This was the tricky part. I would say I move faster and then my ball goes faster, my serve goes faster, and my endurance improved a lot.”

Both of them have to walk onto the court and see whether you are very nervous. Still, they know that to see which way to go, trying to be patient or go for it early. On the hardcourts, in front of the large crowds, they have to be consistent, as well, and to find the lines.

“Zheng is playing great tennis too, but I just need to play confidently. That will help me win. I’m not nervous,” Gauff said. “Being here is a reward for the season I’ve had.”

