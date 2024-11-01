Ugo Humbert rises in Paris

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

They are in Paris, but many people of the Frenchmen can be very nervous, on court, yet Ugo Humbert played terrific, upsetting Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. He nailed his forehand and his backhand in the third set, and he also returned just fine. Alcaraz can mix it up a lot, and go for it it when he is set up, but at times, he over thinks it. Yet indoors, Humbert was able to lock in, deep in the match, and then he grabbed it.

“I’m just super proud of myself that I did it,” said Humbert. “It was a crazy match, a crazy atmosphere. It was a really big match.” It’s the most beautiful victory in my career, and it’s the best moment I lived on a tennis court. It’s incredible. I train for that. I practice for that. I made some big shots.”

He has yet to go into the top 10, but he is ranked No. 18, so eventually, he could have a chance to beat more of the top players, this year, and next year. Alcaraz beat him twice, so clearly, the Spaniard is better than he is, but this week, not much. Humbert can be very patient, and throw it all around. However, this season, he has lost early, so now he needs to become more consistent. The good thing is that he won in Marseille and Dubai. He will face against Jordan Thompson.

The American men lost a couple of days ago, and while Taylor Fritz [who lost] will play at the ATP Finals in Italy, the top eight, but Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton went down early in Paris. Those three won’t be able to play at the ATP Final in November, but in 2025, they badly want to do it.

A few others want to win Paris, including Alexander Zverev, who can play darn good. He edged the other Frenchman, Arthur Fils, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. He is young, but he still needs to learn. As Fils said, “He’s very tall, so it comes from very high. It comes very strongly. So you try to anticipate a little bit, to understand what he’s doing, but obviously indoors it’s different than being on clay. If you’re not on the track of the ball, you can’t return it. If you’re on it, it’s difficult to control.”

We know that Grigor Dimitrov wants to stay around and knock off everyone. He is ranked No. 10, so to jump in Italy, he is going to have to win each day. Good luck.

The same goes with Alex de Minaur, who is ranked No. 9, and he is winning much more than he used to be. He has a real shot to play the ATP Finals, but he still have to win this week, and maybe, next week.

With the women, before the WTA Finals at Saudi Arabia, Riyadh — we know that it is complicated —that this week, the top women aren’t playing there, yet there are some notable players such as Leylah Fernandez and Sofia Kenin, who won in Hong Kong.

On Saturday, they will started in Riyadh, with Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zheng Qinwen, and Elena Rybakna vs. Jasmine Paolini. That will be super interesting, to be in a new place. How many people fans will attend? Who knows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

