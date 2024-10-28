American s Ben Shelton and Sofia Kenin lose finals

by

Ben Shelton had a very good run in Basel, but in the final, Giovani Mpetshi Perricard, another young player, won it, 6-4, 7-6(4). The Frenchman stayed very deep, and he also tried to smash it in the corners. The American Shelton can also attack, when he can set it up, and show where it is. He is quick, running, and he can spin it, or flatten it out. However, Mpetshi Perricard can also think about his directions, rather than doing the same thing. He won it, and now, he is in the top 31. He is rising.

“On this surface, of course my serve is a good weapon for me, but I try to be aggressive from the baseline and put some pressure on the opponent,” Mpetshi Perricard said. “I’m very happy [because it was] a big part of my game this week.”

Two years ago, Shelton looked good, but not great, yet. But his backhand and his serves are much better, and he is more consistent at the net. Next year, he could go into the top 10, and if he does, then he will be more conscious.

In Vienna, Jack Draper won it, beating Karen Khachanov

6-4, 7-5. Draper plays a lot, week after week, and sometimes he can lose, early, but when he starts to feeling very good, then he will be more real. This was the second time that he won an event, and he is more comfortable in the indoors. Or maybe not.

Next week, it will be the ATP 1000 in Paris, indoors, when it is cold outside. There should be some wild matches.

Over in Tokyo, Zheng Qinwen won it again, beating the American Sofia Kenin 7-6(5), 6-3. The Chinese is so fast, and she can nail it with her forehand and her backhand, crosscourt, and down the line. She can stay right in front of it, and slap it back. Two years ago, she was pretty good, but not tremendous yet, but now, she is ranked in No. 7, and in two weeks, she will likely go to the WTA Finals. Just only eight. She will be thrilled, in Riyadh.

A few years ago, Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open, but then gradually, she went down. Now, she had a very good tournament, but this season, she was up and down, losing very early. She is trying hard though, and she can be much more focused. She is powerful, but she can become upset, when she isn’t playing well at all. Really, the current No. 88 has to be much more calm, on the court. Everyone has to.

