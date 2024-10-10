In Shanghai and Wuhan: A crazy, odd day.

by

Many people want to continue battling during the fall at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this week. But they are also tired, as the men and women have been playing for the past eight months. Some of them are injured with their legs, arms, or maybe their back or stomach. This has been going on for many, many years. However, most of them love to play in the matches and try to win, whether they are good, mediocre, or bad.

They are currently in Shanghai and Wuhan, where there are two huge events. Three American men are still there, with Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul. Fritz wants to be in the ATP Final in November in Italy, and currently, he is ranked No. 7, but he has to be consistent. He might, as he reached the final at the US Open. He didn’t win it, but he was close enough when he lost versus the No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Fritz has improved his backhand, his second serve, and in the net. He has yet to win a Grand Slam, but if he wants to, he has to keep up even higher. Shelton is very young, and he has a terrific attitude. He also knows that to go into the top 10, he will have to be better with the return, at the net, and with new shots. The veteran Paul has become much better this year, with some fine strokes, and he can mix it up, too. However, can he go into the top 10 and stay there? Not yet, but he is trying.

Two people were ticked off, with Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev. Tiafoe lost against Roman Safiullin 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5), and he was furious with the umpire, screaming at him and swearing. He apologized, but that was a tough moment. Zverev edged Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(5), a marathon, but he also yelled at the umpire. A crazy, odd day.

When they are winning, they can be happy, with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and Gael Monfils. Alcaraz beat Sinner in the Beijing final, 7-6 in the third. The rival is very serious, and it will happen again with some new strategies.

Over in Wuhan, Coco Gauff is there, as she is pretty darn happy because she won it last week in the China Open. She finally played so much better in the matches, with her excellent backhand and at the net. Her forehand finally came alive, and her return was more consistent. Now, she can try to do it again in the fall. The No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is moving to attempt to become No. 1, but it won’t be easy this year. However, the No. 1 Iga Swiatek can wait until it is close and she can start again before the top 8 in the WTA Final at the beginning of November in Riyadh. That should be fascinating.

Currently, right now, four of them, who went very deep in the summer with Jessica Pegula, Qinwen Zheng, Jasmine Paolini, and Emma Navarro all of them who is playing now. Will one of them grab Wuhan? It depends on how to throw in some wild, tremendous winners.

