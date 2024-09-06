2024 US Open men’s semis

by

Taylor Fritz over Frances Tiafoe

It has been a very long time since the American men reached the final at the US Open. Andy Roddick did, winning it in 2003, beating Juan Carlos Ferrero, but after that, he couldn’t win it again. Either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe will reach the final for the first time, but which one will do it? Those to know each other well, their friends, and they met each other 10 years ago, and then, they became fast conversations. However, Fritz has beaten him six times, and he only won one time. Clearly, then, Fritz is the favorite. The question is, can Tiafoe attack him early? He does really like the rallies, but so does Fritz. The San Diegoan has improved a lot over the past 11 days, smashing his forehand and his backhand, and also, with his fine first serve.

Tiafoe did not have a good year, but then, he became so efficient, and he decided to focus point after point. He is so quick and can go for it when he has an opportunity and try to crush the ball.

They also practiced with each other a lot, so on Friday night, they would know where to go and, if they had to, to change it up.

Fritz is slightly more accurate on the court, but Tiafoe reached into the semis at Flushing Meadow two ago. He couldn’t get into the final as he lost against Carlos Alcaraz.

Yet this a new day. This is Fritz’s first Slam semifinal, but he is itching to go. He will try to be creative and try to lop in the second serve. Tiafoe wants to win it badly, but Fritz will take it, winning it 4-6, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner over Jack Draper

These two have played each other just one time, and Jack Draper beat Jannik Sinner 7-6, 7-6 in London/Queens Club three years ago on the grass, but now, in the US Open, it is on the hardcourts, faster, for sure. They are both young, and they still have to learn a bit more, but the Italian Sinner is ranked No.1, so clearly, he is darn good with his heavy forehand and backhand. He is on a roll, beating almost everyone, but that doesn’t mean that the left, Draper, is gaining ground, and he could shock him.

Sinner put down Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarters with some fantastic strokes. He can become ticked off when he cannot think inside the box, but currently, he can re-do it or breathe. He won Cincinnati a few weeks ago, so he is locked in.

However, with his cool spin, Draper can also dance when his forehand stays in, and he can jump it on his massive shots. This year, he was up and down, week after week, yet the Britain pays attention.

In Montreal, they played doubles, and now they are good friends.

“Obviously lefty, it’s also tough to see, as there are fewer lefties than righties. You know, his ball striking was always very, very good,” said Sinner.

“It was nice to share the court with him in doubles in Montreal. We got to know each other even more. We text each other when we have good or bad times, trying to keep ourselves up. It’s a great friendship…It’s going to be a tough match. He hasn’t lost one set yet. He’s playing great. He’s serving great. I saw also the match today, he’s hitting very, very strong. So it’s going to be a tough match.”

Sinner has won a Slam once, at the 2024 Austrian Open, but Draper has yet to go to the final. He will become nervous, but Sinner won’t, and he will win it in four tough sets.

