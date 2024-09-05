US Open women’s semis picks

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Aryna Sabalenka over Emma Navarro

The rising American Navarro has had a fantastic tournament, and when she gets on the court, she may be calm and locked in. Yet Navarro has never played in the semis at the Grand Slam, and while she has gone deep this year, this is a new day.

However, the Belarus Sabalenka who won the 2024 Aussie Open, should be much more composed. She can crush her forehand and her backhand, and she can attack early and often. Her serve has improved over the 12 months, and she can jump in the returns.

The former NCAA champion for the University of Virginia, Navarro, can also try to attack and control it. When she sees the ball in the middle, she puts it into the corners, from the left and the right. She is intense and earnest. Navarro thinks that she can knock her down in the third set when they are playing, but Sabalenka understands what she will do. At Roland Garros, Sabalenka beat her 6-2, 6-3. She will do it again, this time on the hardcourts, to kick her down, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula over Karolina Muchova

Finally, the 30-year-old Pegula reached the semis for the first time. She has been working for so many years, and in the quarters, she couldn’t do it all four Grand Slams, but on Wednesday, she took down Iga Swiatek 6-2,6-4. That was massive because Swiatek messed up so many errors, and Pegular hit some terrific shots deep, crosscourt, and on the line.

The Czech Muchova has also had a terrific event, shutting them down. She has so much talent with her strokes and reads it daily. Yes, she can become exhausted when she can’t find the lines, but she can be steady if she wants to. Muchova is on the role again; now, her body is 100 percent. She can hit in all directions and also spin it flat, too. She has gone deep in the Slams, so she will be controlled on the court and go up into the net. When she does, she usually puts it away.

Pegula won’t push her around, and she will mix it up heavily. Over the past five weeks, Pegula began to find out where to go and bring it back. She truly knows where she can go and drive. Pegula finally made it into the semis, so now, she can reach the final. That would be almost stunning. Yet first, she has to play spectacularly. Why not? Pegular will win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

