US Open day 10 picks

Karolina Muchova over Beatriz Haddad Maia

The Czech has beaten Haddad Maia all three times, two of them in the hardcourts last year in Cincinnati. Muchova is on the role, once again, and now, her body is 100 percent. She can hit all directions, and also, to spin it, and flat, too. Haddad Maia has had a terrific event, and she is very enthusiastic. She can try to mash the ball. Yes, there are times when she will try to engage the rallies, for a long time, but in the US Open, she has to go for it, whenever she has a real chance.

Muchova has gone very deep in the Slams, but the Brazilian hasn’t done that much. Therefore, Muchova will take it in two tough sets.

Alex de Minaur over Jack Draper

The Aussie de Minaur is rocking and rolling, and while a few weeks ago, he hurt his body and almost decided not to play. Yet he recovered, so now, he is ready to dance, on the court. He is very consistent, with his forehand and his backhand, and he can also make an attempt to find the lines.

The 22-year-old Draper is also having a terrific event, winning four straight matches, and he must be thinking that he can go even further. He did win Stuttgart, and the Britain is stronger all the time.

However, de Minaur studies where he can go and change it when he has to. He has lost some critical marches, but he is getting much smarter. De Minaur won’t get nervous, so he will win it in four interesting sets.

Iga Swiatek over Jessica Pegula

Is it possible that the American will finally reach the semis at the Grand Slams? Pegula is inching for it, but how can she chop down the No. 1 Swiatek, who has won five Slams? That won’t be easy, as the Polish person can lock it in, and then she can swing it all over the place. She is very powerful, and she can shatter her forehand and her backhand. Yes, this season, she has been very good, but she has lost some key matches.

She has beaten Pegula six times, but she has lost three matches. The 30-year-old Pegular has refined a lot during the summer, and not only is she so normal, but her backhand, and at the net, is very stout.

Pegula has been trying to win at a Slam, and at all four, as she has been in the quarters, yet she has not been into the semis. If it time to do it? She must be thinking about whether she can trip her up, but Swiatek knows that when it is in the third set, she can buckle down. Once again, Swiatek will throw in some wonderful winners, and she will take it 6-4 in the third set.

Daniil Medvedev over Jannik Sinner

Is this a real toss-up? Maybe, as they have played each other 12 times, and the Russian has won seven times, while the Italian took it five times. Yes, Medvedev is a slight favorite, but he is 28 years old, while Sinner is 23 years old. His forehand and his backhand can be stunning, and his first serve is spot, on. Medvedev also loves to rally and can sit in the backcourt for hours anytime he wants to. They played each other four years ago, so they know each other’s game. This year, Sinner beat Medvedev in the final at the Aussie Open 6-3 in the fifth, and then at Wimbledon, Medvedev took him down 6-3 in another five-setter, again, in the quarters. Medvedev can look odd when he is playing poorly, but over the past nine days in New York, he is playing unbelievably. Because of that, he will edge Sinner in four sets, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

