U S Open day 7 picks

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Coco Gauff over Emma Navarro

She has not played spectacular this, but Gauff keeps trying to figure it out. Her forehand may not be amazing yet, like her terrific backhand, but she keeps to make an effort, hitting it harder. Navarro has also improved a lot over the past year, with her interesting strokes. She can fall down, yet now she will get up and try to stay there.

Both of them are intense, especially at the Grand Slams, and while Navarro believes that she can chop down almost anyone, yet Gauff has played a lot in the matches at the big events. She will do it again when Gauff takes it, 6-4 in the delicious three sets.

Taylor Fritz over Casper Ruud

The American, Fritz, has had an impressive tournament, so far. But he has not a great year so far, so if he wants to rise up into the sky, he has to beat Ruud. They have played each other twice, and Ruud edged him at the 2022 ATP Final 7-6 in the third. This year, Ruud out hit him 6-4 in the third at Roland Garros. He knows, it. Right now, between the both, the Norway is slightly better. Yet this is the US Open, and there will be a tremendous crowds to cheer Fritz. However, to do it, he is going to serve and return harder and deeper. They will have a lot of rallies, and different strokes, with spin, and flat. Ruud believes that he can mix it up, more, and out-think, him. But in the fifth set, Fritz will find on the corners, with a bunch of winners, and he will take it 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe over Alexei Popyrin

Two days ago, they put together some amazing shots, with Tiafoe beat Ben Shelton in five sets, and Popyrin stunned Novak Djokovic in four wonderful sets.

Tiafoe has been into the semis at the 2022 US Open, but Popyrin had never came slows. Now, the Aussie had, finally slamming the balls, side to side, and winning Montreal. But will Popyrin tune it up again? Maybe for a while, but he has to prove it, day after day. He is having a fine event, but the American Tiafoe is gaining ground, fast, again. The strong Tiafoe will win it in four, whacky sets.

Qinwen Zheng over Donna Vekic

At the Olympics games, Zheng won it all, in Paris. She was rising, but who knew that soon, her forehand and her backhand became marvelous. She is very good, and when she is happy on the court, she can explode. However, when her forehand and her return is mediocre, then she can be very unfulfilled.

The Croatian Vekic has also had a tremendous summer, believe it or not, as they played against each in the final at the Olympics. Zheng beat her 6-2, 6-3, but it was on the clay. On Sunday, it is the faster, hardcourts. The 28-year-old Vekic is more mature, as she can lose and become very sad. However, if you look at it in the summer, she went deep in Germany and Wimbledon. Vekic really likes to attack, soon, and she will try to fool the Chinese Zheng, but she won’t in the third set. Zheng will win it, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

