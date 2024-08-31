US Open day 6 picks

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Caroline Wozniacki over Jessika Ponchet

The Frenchwoman Ponchet has had a terrific week, qualifying, and beating a couple solid players. But Ponchet hasn’t gone very deep at the majors, but she is trying. The former No. 1 Wozniacki is always trying to gain her ground, and to be more aggressive, especially with her so-so forehand. Yes, she is older, but she likes to play, and she can re-act, over and over again. She did stop for a while back in 2022, to have a baby, and now the 34-year-old is ready to beat a lot of different people. Maybe she will, but this year, she has been so-so. However, when if she can lock in, then she can grind it down. Wozniacki will win it two, simple sets.

Iga Swiatek over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Will the No. 1 continue to rise up even further? Swiatek just destroyed one of her players, and then she said that it is back on, playing with her her hard strokes. She can bash the ball, and put it away, side to side.

However, Pavlyuchenkova can also be more authoritative. She does like to attack somewhat early, and try to hit it close in the corners. Yet while the Russian has gone deep before at the Slams, but she will trip it up. She could upset Swiatek, but currently, she will out-race her, and she will win it 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev over Flavio Cobolli

Both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are out, which is a shocker, but they are done, so now maybe the Russian can win it again. Medvedev is a huge, consistent hitter, but he doesn’t come into the net, much, and while he has won a lot of matches, he also folds. In reality, he does try all the time, but he does get frustrated, and then he slaps the ball way out.

However he is the favorite, but they have never played each other, so it is a new match. The Italian, Cobolli, is clearly rising, and while he is still learning, he beat a number of some solid players. The No. 31 reached into the final in Washington, which was terrific, as he pushed himself when he had on the hardcourt. His forehand and his backhand are solid, but he still needs to improve his serve and his return. Medvedev can read with there strokes, and see what he should to. On Saturday, Medvedev will grab it in four, entertaining, sets.

Alex de Minaur over Daniel Evans

The Aussie de Minaur is playing so wonderful, even when he is missing some simple shots. He will just play on, knowing that very soon, his forehand and his backhand will climb up again. Over the past two years, he improved a lot, with his return and also, at the net.

Evans has also been super solid, week after week. Yes, he can lose, but he plays all the time, so he can focus, wherever he feels good. He does like to rally, and also, he can leap on the lines. The No. 10 de Minaur wants to go all the way at the Slams, and maybe he will, but first he has to chop down all comers. He will on Saturday, beating Evans in a marathon, 7-5 in the fifth.

