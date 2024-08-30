US Open day 5 picks

by

Mal Taam/MALT photo

Madison Keys over Elise Mertens

The veteran, Mertens, did start in the beginning in January, and she reached into the final in Hobart. She lost, but at least she was aggressive and the Belgian was darn consistent. But after that, Mertens stopped way back, and then she lost a ton of matches. Yes, Mertens can be very interesting, but she has yet to go super deep into the final at the Slams. Maybe she will, this time.

Keys has reaching the final in the US Open, and many more. Now, she still can get hurt, physically, and then she will have to retire. But when she is feeling good, the Keys can step it on the gas, and take off. There will be some interesting rallies, but in reality, the American will jump on the lines. Keys will win it 6-3, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev over Tomas Martin Etcheverry

The German all most won the US Open, but in the fifth set against Dominic Thiem , he back off. In a sense, Zverev can mix it up a lot, and he is just fine to rally, until he can where the opponent down. Each week, when Zverev is playing pretty good, then he can go deep. But other times, he can get very angry.

The Argentine, Etcheverry, has had a so-so year. In 2023, he did have a few very good tournaments, such as Santiago and Houston. However, he can be pretty consistent, but he is not more powerful. There for, Zverev will take it in three, simple sets.

Novak Djokovic over Alexei Popyrin

The multiple Grand Slam winner, Djokovic, is almost always being controlling, on the courts. His backhand is phenomenal, his first serve is amazing, and his return is mind-blowing. However, there are times when Djokovic cannot wake up when he is dreaming, and then, the errors will come in.

The 25-year-old Popyrin has put together some terrific wins, especially when he won in Montreal, beating all five players from the top 20. That was a shocker, but he did changed some new tactics. Yet in reality, he played against Djokovic two times this year, and the Serbian beat the Australian Popyrin at the Aussie Open, and Wimbledon. There were some fine points, but Djokovic knows how to unearth him, and for the third time, he will take it in four, fun sets.

Aryna Sabalenka over Ekaterina Alexandrova

This should be very close, as they have tied at 3-3, the last time at it was Wimbledon. Sabalenka has won a Slam, at the 2024 Aussie Open, but Alexandrova has yet to do into the quarters at all. Yes, the Russian has gone very deep at times, and she has won four titles, but at the Slams, it can be very uptight. Apparently, she has.

The No. 2 Sabalenka hits a giant forehand and her backhand, and she can scream when she puts a inspiring shots. She can miss it up, and send it in some odd error, but she can throw it back in. This will be another three setter, and while Alexandrova will play rather than being so uptight, but at 5-5, she will fail again, and Sabalenka will breath, happily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

