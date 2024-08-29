US Open day 4 picks

by

Jannik Sinner over Alex Michelsen

The young American Michelsen is moving upwards, hitting the ball even harder. He is 6-foot-4, and his forehand is hefty, but right now, he still needs to improve his return and backhand.

The No. 1 Sinner can be in trouble when dealing with a potential suspension. But he managed to stay at all the tournaments, so now, he must focus constantly. When he is on, he is a phenomenal player and can put it away when he has to. The sinner has played a good amount, and it is early so that he will smash Michelsen ASAP. He will win it in three fast sets.

Jessica Pegula over Sofia Kenin

Already, it is a war. Pegula has had an excellent month, winning in Toronto and reaching the final in Montreal. She was very good, beating almost all of them, hitting more aggressively and early, too. She was locked in, side to side. When she is on, she can take down almost anyone, but over the years, in the Grand Slams, she can panic.

Kenin can do the same thing as she did once, winning the 2020 Australian Open. Then, she was locked in, and her confidence was so high. However, the next year, she started to slip, and she lost her control a lot. Then, she decided to stop to understand why she failed. Now, Kenin is back, but she can still fold, yet her forehand and backhand are powerful, and she can paint on the lines.

They have played each other four times, and it is split. Now, it is different because they want to go even further into the second week. They both think that if they can stay in the rallies, whoever can nail it into the corners and take a winner. It will be three sets, but Pegular will raise again, and she will win it 7-5.

Naomi Osaka over Karolina Muchova

They haven’t played each other since 2021, so it is a new day. Osaka has twice won four Grand Slams, including the US Open, so she loves New York. She is a gigantic hitter and will go for it early, but this year, she has been so-so. Maybe she is finally back.

Muchova is also rising again because the Czech became hurt, but the veteran can look very solid and going super deep at the Slams. Last year in the US Open, she reached the semis until Coco Gauff out-hit her with her massive backhand. However, Muchova can change up some new tactics, so she will try to fool Osaka. Yes, there will be some fantastic rallies, and while Osaka will miss some crazy shots, out, yet still, she is more powerful. Osaka will win it in three bizarre, cool sets.

Carlos Alcaraz over Boticvan Van de Zandschulp

The Spaniard can look terrific, but as he mentioned, he is not perfect, match after match. Yes, Alcaraz can hit many shots, with his topspin, his slice, and flat. He is quick, and he can also engage with his rallies.

This has not been a good year with Van de Zandschulp, who reached No. 22 two years ago, but then he stopped. Maybe the Netherlands can add more exciting shots, but Alcaraz will crush him in three sets.

