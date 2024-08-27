US Open day 2 picks

by

Sebastian Korda over Corentin Moutet

The American Korda has re-shaped his strokes, not all of it, but enough. Over the past two months, he tried to nail it deeper and sharper, cross-court. Yes, Korda can back off, and he will lose it early, but now, he is more stable.

The Frenchman Moutet does have a thoughtful blend, and he can throw it all around, too. He can spin it, chop it and flatter it out, too. However, while Moutet has scored some fine wins, he isn’t high enough. Therefore, Korda will win it in four sets.

Tommy Paul over Lorenzo Sonego

Each week, with Paul, it is possible that he can go very far or will lose somewhat early. He did win Queens on the grass, and he also reached the semis at the Olympics, grabbing a bronze. That is pretty, darn good. However, even though the No. 14 is right there to go super deep at the Slams, he has only done that once, at the 2023 Aussie Open, into the semis. Yet at the US Open, he once went into the quarters, and that is it. The time is right.

However, Paul has to deal with the Italian, Sonego, who just won the Winston-Salem Open. There were not many great players, but some were fine competitors. Sonego is a veteran, and he has had some solid wins, but Paul is more steady now so that he will win it in four thoughtful sets.

Emma Raducanu over Sofia Kenin

Will the American Kenin finally play fantastically, set after set? Maybe not, as she went down for a long time, but can the 2020 Australian Grand Slam champion find in on the corners and explode?

However, the other Britain, Raducanu, won the 2021 US Open, and then she was locked in. She was patient, and she would go for it in a second when she had a chance. Unfortunately, she got an injury, so she looks pretty good now, but not phenomenal yet.

They are still young, and they have not played each other much, so perhaps there will be some different shots. Kenin will try to push her back, but she still gets nervous, and in the third set, she will make some key shots. That is why Raducanu will take it in three wild sets.

Jasmine Paolini over Bianca Andreescu

The Italian has had a tremendous year, winning many matches, even against very good players. Paolini can hustle, and she can also mix it up, side to side. She is intense and thoughtful.

However, the Canadian Bianca Andreescu also likes to rally, and then when she has an opportunity, she can try to paint on the lines. Five years ago, she won the 2019 US Open and stunned Serena Williams in the final. Then, it looked like that she would eventually become No. 1, but she hurt her knee. But when she returned, she did it again, wrecking her ankle. Now, Andreescu looked decent but not fantastic yet.

How Paolini finally changed her tactics and her touch was tremendous, as she reached the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The 28-year-old is much more calm on the court, and she can re-adjust it, too. However, she has never gone into the third round at the US Open so that she will be solid this time. Paolini will grab it in three bizarre sets.

