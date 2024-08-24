Predicting the American women at the US Open

by

The American women certainly have a chance to win it in New York, but there are some intense competitors, with the No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu, all who won it, here. However, the US people want to nail it, and snare it. Here are the top 32:

No. 3: Coco Gauff

At the 2023 US Open in the final, she won it over Aryna Sabalenka, and it looked like that she would win it even more, with the Grand Slams. Yes, she has had some terrific matches this year, but right now, she did not win another major, so she can look very good, but her forehand is still up and down. At the 2024 Roland Garros, she lost in the third round, and she did some weird shots. She is still very young, so she should get better, gradually, at the net and return, but to win it at Flushing Meadows, she has to press on the gas. As Emma Navarro said, “She’s getting constant attention, all the time, and that’s a lot to deal with. I have a lot of respect for her and how she handles that.”

No. 6: Jessica Pegula

She had two terrific tournaments at Toronto and Cincinnati. She won it in Canada, and in the United States, she was able to grind it, and nail the ball, but in the final, she went down versus Sabalenka. She was exhausted in the second set. However, Pegula really wants to win a Slam for the first time, as the 30-year-old wants to push herself when it is deep. She has yet to make into the semis at all, at the Slams, but she has been close, so this time, maybe she can change with some different strokes. She needs to serve better, and also, to attack more often. If she does, she will at least into the semis, or better. She hopes.

No. 11: Danielle Collins

She will retire at the end of the year as her body is wearing down, but other than that, the veteran has had a fantastic year in 2024, winning Miami and Charleston in April. The 30-year-old loves to hit the ball so hard, and she can go for it. When she is on, she can almost beat anyone, but the reason is that she has yet to win a Slam. The reason why was in the final at the 2022 Australian Open, and the steady Aussie, Ash Barty, Collins missed a couple of huge shots, and then she fell down. However, since the last time at the US Open, she will have a chance to go into the second week and then leap up in the air. She might not win it all, but she can have a legitimate opportunity to chop down some of the fine competitors. But she has to prove it, and dig deep.

No. 13: Emma Navarro

She has had a tremendous year, with much more focus during the matches. She is now consistent, and she is more real when she goes for it, into the corners. However, she can lose when she is off, missing to crush it, out. She needs to serve harder and move it around where she will go. She really wants to go into the top 5, but even more, she certainly wants to win a Slam, soon. Believe it or not, she hasn’t won a match at the US Open, yet. She might go deep, but to win it now, that would be surprising.

No. 14: Madison Keys

She is just so hard to figure out if she can play more frequently, like now, she gets hurt, and she pulls out, all of the time. Yes, in May, she won Strasbourg, France, without losing a set. Her first serve, her forehand and her backhand are gigantic, but then, at Wimbledon and Toronto, she pulled out when she was injured. Yes, she went deep at the 2017 US Open into the final, but she couldn’t take it, as Sloane Stephens played tremendously. Keys can look phenomenal, but she hasn’t played much over the past month, so it looks like she will lose early.

