In Cincinnati, the semis with Alexander Zverev versus Jannik Sinner

It was very close, but Alexander Zverev came through at the end when he edged Ben Shelton 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the third. The American was darn close, but at the end, the German Zverev hit the gas and he raced off. At least that the young player Shelton had a terrific tournament in Cincinnati, yet at the upcoming U.S. Open, he has to be more sound.

Zverev has to face versus the No. 1, Jannik Sinner, another one who can dominate it. But while he can look very good, but he can also become frustrated, when he can’t put it on the lines with his fine forehand and his backhand. He has matured over the past year, so he is more thoughtful, in the matches. He can explode, but so can Zverev, a consistent competitor. They have played each other five times, with Zverev winning it four times, and only once. They played each other at the U.S. Open twice, and Zverev grabbed it last year, in five difficult sets in the round of 16. While Sinner has improved a lot, he has to prove it on the hardcourts and show that he is much better than last year. He won the 2024 Australian Open, so clearly, he does like to play on the hardcourts. However, he has to prove it, before to play on the tough three out of five in Flushing Meadows.

“It took a lot of mental strength today. It was very tough conditions, very windy,” said Sinner who beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. “I waited for my chance. I am very happy to make the semis.”

The American Frances Tiafoe is finally playing much better, as he has reached in the semis. Tiafoe won the first set 6-3 against Hubert Hurkacz, but then, the Poland person had to retire due to his injury.

Tiafoe will play against Holger Rune or Jack Draper.

Jessica Pegula is still on fire, when she beat Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3). That was over three hours, and she did not play great, but she really hung in there, and she hustled, too. She is on a winning streak.

Pegula will face against Paula Badosa, who is also playing enthusiastic, and she will try to nail it with her shots.

The No. 1, Iga Swiatek, is refreshed, and she wants to play harder and harder. She did win Roland Garros, two months ago, but she could not win Wimbledon or the Gold at the Olympics, but she can rise up, one more time. She will have to face another excellent player, Arnya Sabalenka. Swiatek has beaten her eight times, but she has lost three losses. They will play a bunch of rallies, very hard hitting, and the winner will nail with her into the corners.

