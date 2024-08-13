The winner in Toronto: Jessica Pegula rose up again

by

Rick Limpert

When she walks on the court, Jessica Pegula can be a new day. She could play mediocre, depending on the week, but when she finally starts to play terrific, then she can beat just about anyone. In Toronto, the 30-year-old took it, winning against Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. In the third set, she decided to be more aggressive early, too, and she also out-stroked her. She can back off, but she also snap it, hard.

“I think I always kind of have maybe a little bit of an underdog mentality, no matter who I’m playing, if it’s a high-ranked or low-ranked player, maybe that helps me just not get caught by surprise on some matches. I take any match lightly,” Pegula. “I think the depth right now is really good, so I know that every day, no matter how well you’re playing or what the ranking is, that someone can beat you on any given day.”

Yes, she did, and she has fought for years, into the third sets. Sometimes she loses, but over the past two years, she finally understood that she needed to attack when she has to. That is why she is ranked No. 6.

Against the other American, Anisimova, when it was close, Pegula needed to punch harder.

“The third [set], I was just, like, I just need to pick up my energy here, and I need to come and start off the third and get on her really quickly,” she said. “Especially someone that can have such big ball-striking ability and hit winners and kind of boss you around the court, you know, you want a good lead from someone like that in the third.”

Pegula will have a chance to go deep at the U.S. Open, as she never have into the semis, at all. It will be another chance.

That was a fine tournament by Anisimova, who is so strong, and she can crush the ball with her powerful forehand and her backhand. She is not that fast when she runs, but now, she can be intense. However, the 22- year-old stopped playing for four months because she didn’t like to play tennis, and she decided to do something else. Now, though, at least this week, the Floridian can be darn good, but it is hard to say whether she will play well over the next four months, or in the fall again. In Toronto, she beat a few very good players, such as Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro.

She was pleased, though.

“I really just want to give it my all, and hopefully in the years to come I’ll be able to achieve that.

Yeah, just knowing that if I try my best and just keep playing that hopefully that will come one day,” Anisimova said. “All I can really do is just work really hard every day and just do my best, and hopefully that will happen, and if it doesn’t, at least at the end of the day I knew that I did all I could…I think that deep down I’ve always had that mental toughness to push through pain or a challenge.”

It is odd that the various players can rise up, quickly, and then whoever it is, he is playing out of this world. That is true with

Alexei Popyrin, who won, beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 at Montreal, and the ATP 1000.

That was his first title, and the Aussie is 25 years old, in the middle of the road. In the final, though, he sliced a lot, with his backhand, and also, he went for the lines with his hard forehand, down the line. He was on fire, and pumping with his fist. Earlier, against Grigor Dimitrov,he faced three match points, and he managed to bring it back. Eventually, he won the match, and then, he was sailing.

He also beat Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Korda. Plus, even though Rublev played much better this week, but in the final, he was pretty sloppy.

With Popyrin, it was almost wild that he won the event, as this year, except in Montreal, he didn’t go deep at all. But he must have chanced. He is now currently ranked No. 23, and he has never gone into the second week at the Slams. He has to try even better. “It means the world, for all the hard work I’ve put in over the years, all the sacrifices I have made,” said Popyrin. “It’s probably the best week of my career so far. I think it’s just the quality of opponents that I’ve beat I think is the reason why. Not just that I’m in the final of a Masters, but just the quality of opponents and the way I’ve been playing I think it’s just showing that all my hard work is paying off…I pride myself on my fighting spirit. I never give up anywhere.

