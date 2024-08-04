The Olympics Paris final: Can Djokovic stop Alcaraz?

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Maybe on Sunday, in the final at the the Olympics Paris, that Novak Djokovic will rise up so high and knock down Carlos Alcaraz. Or maybe not, as the Spaniard just beat him twice, at Roland Garros, ands at Wimbledon. Now, Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slams, so he has done everything on the court, but he is aging, and Alcaraz is getting better, almost every week. He could over hit it, and not patient enough, but he has been very thoughtful. He has won four Grand Slams already, and the 21-year-old is more mature. He may not be brilliant all the time, but he is very close. Djokovic said that his opponent is on the top right now, but he could fall down at the end.

“The way he’s playing, he’s definitely a favorite,” the 37-year-old Djokovic said. “That’s going to be, obviously, the biggest challenge that I can have at the moment.”

Well, yes, as he has won so many titles, except for the Olympics, when the very fast Serbian could not reaching into the final, in four attempt. But now he can, so in order to beat Alcaraz, he has to chance it up, with his different strokes. He does have an incredible backhand, especially with his crosscourt, and his first serve can nail it on the corners. Yet Alcaraz can also do it both sides, with his forehand and his backhand, when he can crush it, anywhere he wants to.

He just destroyed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1, who clearly was tired, but still, he controlled it, from the beginning. He can celebrate, and cheer, after he throws some amazing winner.

“It’s going to be a really special moment for me, in my life, in my career, so I’m going to try and enjoy this moment, because it’s going to be really difficult,” the 21-year-old Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be difficult, but it’s going to be special… I will try to be focused on myself and try not to hear all this, all the fans, all the people that say ‘I’m going to win’. I just want to give 100 percent my best tennis and hopefully I reach my goal to get the gold.”

He is pumped up, and he can race off. However, the Serbian can build more energy, and try to control him.

He will have to, as to grab it, Djokovic will must on the lines, very deep. Alcaraz is looking forward to play in an another huge contest. So is the Serbian.

“I feel like I’m a different player than I was in Wimbledon. The way I move. The way I’m striking the ball,” said Djokovic. “I feel more confident about myself and chances in the final.”

