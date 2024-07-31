The Olympics in Paris: Donna Vekic stunts Coco Gauff

by

With Coco Gauff has had a solid year, but the No. 5 has yet to win a tournament in 2024, and once again, the American lost 7-6(7), 6-2 over Donna Vekic in Paris. Her backhand is terrific, but her forehand is up and down, and her second serve can be spotty. Gauff can rise up again in the singles, but she has to work with her forehand a lot, and try to jump and attack when she is returning with the second serve. She has won a Slam at the 2023 U.S. Open, but nothing more, so if she wants to add some good shots, then she can win it another major.

Yes, Vekic can play wonderful, and the Croatian knows how to be more patient. She has had some difficult seasons, but now she is very confidence, as she reached the semis at Wimbledon, a few weeks ago.

There are a number of people have won on Tuesday, but tomorrow, there will be lots of the matches, in the quarters with the women, too.

Three of the Americans are still there, with Danielle Collins, who edged Camila Osorio 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, but now she has to face versus the No. 1, Iga Swiatek. The Polish person won Roland Garros last month, so if she starts very early, then she can smash the ball with her strong backhand and her forehand, super deep. She is addicted with the clay. Collins also wants to go further as she will retire at the end of the year. “I want to go out really playing on a high level, and I want people to remember me for the tennis that I was playing,” Collins said.

It is so clear Zheng Qinwen just beat Emma Navarro 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1. She is now ranked No. 8. and at the Australian Open, she reached the final. Yes, she can back off, but last week she won Palermo, Italy. She has to play super consistently, because she has to play against the soon to retire Angie Kerber, who played tremendous in two matches. The rallies will be going on forever.

There are two American men are still in the event, and Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, who are rocking and rolling. Fritz will have a very tough match against the Italian, Lorenzo Musetti, and Paul will face vs. French man, Corentin Moutet. Musetti just beat Fritz at Wimbledon, and on the clay in Monte-Carlo, he beat him again. However, Fritz did beat him twice, earlier, so at Paris, whoever can find the lines, he will win it. The No. 13 Paul and Moutet have never played each other, which is odd, and they have played for a long time, so the Frenchman will make sure that he will clap with the fans in Paris. However, Paul said: “It’s so different playing these matches for your country, whether it’s Davis Cup or Olympics. It’s just extra nerves at the beginning of the matches.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

