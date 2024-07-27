Ben Shelton falls to Shang Juncheng in Atlanta

by

The Olympics are about to start, in Paris, but before that, there are some people have decided not to go, or they are not good enough to be there, as they are lower. In four years, maybe they will, somewhere, but currently, most of the competitor want to play. Or they don’t want to go.

In the Atlanta Open, the 19-year-old Shang Juncheng is already rising, and he surprised Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-4. Who, knew? The Chinese man started this year and he was ranked No. 183, but now he is in the top 90, and it is going higher. Over the past six months, the quick player won a bunch of matches, beating Frances Tiafoe, Jordan Thompson, and Daniel Evans. He almost knockoff Taylor Fritz. His father and his mother played sports, all the time, so Shang knows that if he has a take a huge shot, then he can smash his hard forehand.

“There’s not really a secret,” Shang said, from the hardcourts. “I think I return really well against lefty serves [Shelton] because with a slice, I have my forehand which is a little bit longer reach and overall I moved pretty well. So I don’t think Ben likes players that get a lot of returns back. I just gotta stay on the ground.”

Absolutely, as Frances Tiafoe has been really struggling this year, and if he can see the lights again, he can go back into the top 20, or higher, but now he has to prove it. He did just beat Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and how he has to face against Yoshihito Nishioka, the Japanese person. Interestingly though, Tiafoe is now using with a longtime coach, David Witt, who worked with Venus Williams for many years. ”I’m just trying to build on Wimbledon,” said Tiafoe. “I played a great match there in the third round. I just kind of want to build on that and put on a show for you guys.”

Good luck.

On Saturday, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Tennis Event, and if both Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal win in the first round, they will face off. That could be spectacular, although the Spaniard isn’t playing great again, as his body is still sore, but he could revive. The Serbian has to be a little bit upset, as in the final at Wimbledon, Djokovic was so-so, and then, Carlos Alcaraz flew away up high. Alcaraz can certainly win it again, but first, a potential match between Djokovic versus Nadal could be incredibly exciting. Djokovic will faces against the Australian Matthew Ebden, and Nadal will go versus against the Hungary,Marton Fucsovics.

How about the rest of the American men? Fritz will face versus the Kazakhstan, Alexander Bublik. The other three are Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, and Marcos Giron, looking to play almost thrilling.

In the women’s side, the No. 1 Iga Swiatek has a big shot as she won Roland Garros last month, so she will be much more comfortable. She has to face versus the Romanian, Irina Camelia Begu. Maybe the No. 2 Coco Gauff, can win an event this season, as she can look very good, but she has not been fantastic, now. She will play versus the Aussie, Ajla Tomljanovic. There are three other Americans such as Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and Emma Navarro. Try to go deep, and snag it.

However,the Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova is there and she wants to win the singles and the doubles. She is on fire and will face versus the Spainiard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

This will be a fun match as the former two time champion, Angelique Kerber, will retire after the Olympica are done. She will go up against with Naomi Osaka, who can play great. but not in the clay.

The last one, is the mixed doubles at the Olympics. Here is a good one with Fritz/Gauff. It is hard to now when they start to play, but even if you messed it up. they can have a blast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

