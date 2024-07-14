The picks: 2024 Wimbledon, the men’s final

by

Novak Djokovic over Carlos Alcaraz

Exactly one year ago, Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon, after he beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 in the fifth set. It was a magical moment. But now, he has to try to do it again, but Djokovic will change it up, and nail it, a lot. The 37-year-old has won Wimbledon seven times, which is incredible, but Alcaraz just won Roland Garros, and he is on fire, once again.

The Serbian must know that he has to change it up, a little bit more, and attack, early.

“He already beat me here in a thrilling five-setter. A huge battle on the court,” said Djokovic, who beat Lorenzo Musetti in the semis. “He is as complete a player as they come, so it is going to take the best of my abilities on the court overall to beat him on Sunday.”

Alcaraz has also won the 2022 U.S. Open, so in the final, he is very focused. Yes, he can make some odd errors, but he can adjust it, whether he can charge the net, or be more patient. His forehand and his backhand are hard and very steady, and his first serve is getting better all the time. The celebrate man can also find his return, where he is going, and try to slap it back. The 21-year-old knows that he has to figure it out, what he must do.

“Winning Grand Slams is difficult. Obviously changing from clay to a grass court, totally different surfaces, totally different game of play,” Alcaraz said. “Let’s say I’m going to try. I know that’s going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I’m ready to do it. I’m sure he knows what he has to do to beat me. It’s going to be a really interesting one.”

Yes it is, and on Friday, he out-though Daniil Medvedev in four sets. He yanked it all around, and he made him tired. However, Djokovic leads Alcaraz 3-2 H2H. After Djokovic lost at the 2023 Wimbledon final, he rose again, beating him at Cincinnati 7-6 in the third, on the hardcourts, and then, he beat him agains, 6-3, 6-2 at the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz can lock it in, but Djokovic is fancy than he is in his famous backhand, and he is also superior with his first serve. However, the Spaniard is better with his terrific forehand, and he is faster. Yes, he can try to trip him up, but Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, a record. Of course he wants to win another one, and raise the trophy, way up high. Djokovic will do it again, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

