The pick: 2024 Wimbledon, women’s final

by

Barbora Krejcikova over Jasmine Paolini

Five weeks ago, the Italian reached the final at Roland Garros and she was so happy, but when she went on to the court, Paolini collapsed, early, and she lost quick against the No. 1 Iga Swiatek. This time though, at Wimbledon, the super fast Paolini will try to be more relaxed, and focus, all the time. The Czech Krejcikova has already done that, when she won the 2021 Roland Garros, with some cool shots. When she is on, she can throw in a bunch of winners, when she moves it around, and she changes the direction. She can go off, but right now, she is composed. Somehow, she edged to beat Elena Rybakina in the semis. She really mixed it up, and deep, too. “I started to get in a zone — and I didn’t want to leave the zone,” Krejcikova said. “Wow … I’m in the final.”

She is an amazing doubles player, too, winning seven Grand Slams. At the net and her return can be terrific, yet in the singles, over the years, she has backed up and lost. However, she badly wants to win the second Slam. She will go for it, but she could lose her lever.

Paolini has improved so much over the past two years. In fact, in London, she has not won a match ever at Wimbledon, until this year. That is bizarre, but you can changed, her direction, and her attitude. She always tried, but she didn’t go for it enough. Now she is, with some dramatic forehand and her backhand.

“This match I will really remember forever. I think the last months have been crazy for me,” Paolini said, who edged Donna Vekic in the semis 7-6 in the third set. “Two Grand Slam finals in a row was crazy to believe, I think, no? I’m also surprised how at the moment, I’m living this. But I feel also relaxed. I’m the same person. I’m doing the same things. I don’t want to say more because maybe Saturday I’m going to be shaking.”

These two have only played each other one time, in 2018, at the Aussie Open, and Krejcikova crushed Paolini 6-2, 6-1. That was quick, but Paolini is now aggressive, and she can be explosive, too. When Krejcikova won the French Open, she did everything in the clay, moving all around in the box. While Paolini is playing wonderful at Wimbledon, but she will likely be anxious, yet Krejcikova knows that to do, and she will win it 6-3, 7-5. That will be an miracle title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

