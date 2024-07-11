The picks: 2024 Wimbledon, the women’s semis

by

Jasmine Paolini vs. Donna Vekic

The Italian Paolini is playing so much better than she did last year. She was always quick, running, and she was consistent, but she wasn’t to make an attempt to nail it on the lines. Sometimes she did, and other she did not, but now she is swinging away, with her forehand and her backhand. Yes, the 28-year-old Paolini serves are mediocre, and she is not that great at the net, but each week, she is trying to get better, all the time. That is why because last month, she reached the final at Roland Garros, and while she lost, at least she was there.

On Thursday in the semis, she could do it again, this time on the grass versus Vekic .

Another 28-year-old, the Croatian, finally reached into the semis at the Slams, and that took her a very long time. Try 42 times. She finally reached into the semis, and now, she must be thrilled. She almost stopped because she was losing a lot.

“It’s crazy how in tennis things turn so fast. Those couple of years [2021 and 2022] were very tough,” said Vekic, who was injured. “I didn’t think I was ever going to come back to the level that I even had last year. So this now, reaching my best result ever at a Slam, I’m really proud of myself, of the work that I’ve done, of the work that my team has done.”

They last time they played was 11 months ago, in Montreal, when Paolini beat Vekic 7-6(3), 6-2. The current No.7 Paolini was more fitting, and Vekic missed too many errors. They haven’t played each other on the grass, so it will be different to change the tactics. Paolini is so thorough, and she can mash her backhand, crosscourt. Therefore, Paolini will take it 6-4, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina vs. Barbora Krejcikova

The Kazakhstan is on fire, when Rybakina is blasting his first serve, and his forehand, too. Rybakina out-hit Jelena Ostapenko, stroke to stroke. There are times when she gets angry, and she is irritated, but she does try to come back, mentally. Many times, she does.

Krejcikova also knows how to battle, even when she missed some critical errors. Both of them have won a Grand Slam, so when they start, to play, at times, they rarely get nervous, but not that much, anymore. The Czech Krejcikova is a terrific doubles player, and she can also trick it in the singles, dancing, all around. She can hustle, and mix it up. They are both powerful, and they can attack, early. “She has big weapons. On the other hand, I do have big weapons as well,” Krejcikova said. “I expect that it’s going to be a big fight.”

Yes, Krejcikova can make an attempt to frustrate her, but in the third set, Rybakina she will snag a bunch of winners, and she will take it 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

