The picks: 2024 Wimbledon, semis/quarterfinals

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova

They both won at the Grand Slams, so when they are totally locked in, they can jump on the lines. Yet seven years ago, Ostapenko won Roland Garros, when she hit some many winners, constantly. However, Krejcikova grabbed it, too, when she won in Paris, in 2021. However, since then, both of them have been pretty good, but not fantastic, all the time. The Czech Krejcikova can do anything she wants to, but when she is not playing well, she can become sad, on the court.

Ostapenko is still trying to dominate with the opponents, even when she is missing a lot. Yet when she is on, she can hit her backhand and her forehand into the corners, super hard. They are both veterans, and they also really want to win Wimbledon for the first time. Ostapenko leads the head-to-head 5-2, and the last time they played was last year in Birmingham, on the grass, and the Latvian won it 7-6, 6-4. Krejcikova is very intelligent, especially in the doubles, but Ostapenko will walk on the court and immediate attack, very deep. Ostapenko will win it 6-3 in the third set, yelling, happy.

Elena Rybakina vs. Elina Svitolina

Now the pressure is on by Rybakina, as the top three players are gone, so the No. 4 is right there, trying to win another Slam. However, it is 2 – 2 between Rybakina and Svitolina, and a month ago, they clashed at Roland Garros. There, on the clay, Rybakina beat her 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round. Whether she can do it again is totally different, playing on the slow clay, versus the fast grass. However, the Russian can strike the ball, close to the lines, and she can adjust it, too. Svitolina is another gigantic hitter, and she will go for it, too, but over the years, she has come close to reach into the final at the Slams, but she has panicked. This time, she will try to be calm, and really focus. Rybakina can drop down when her forehand can collapse, but on Wednesday, she will play terrific, and she will win it 7-5, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic vs. Alex de Minaur

The multiple champion Djokovic is favored here, pretty much every time, but at least de Minaur is playing much better at the Slams. After Djokovic easily beat Holger Rune, and then on the court, he started to talk about his fans, who were way to loud, and the voices. That was a bizarre event. So on Wednesday, he might get upset immediacy. That we never know about him, period. However, Djokovic has a terrific backhand against the Aussie, and his return is more solid. De Minaur can be scrappy, and he can also nail his forehand. At the start of the year, he did beat the Serbian at the United Cup, on the hardcourt, but then at Monte Carlo, Djokovic beat him 7-5, 6-4 on the clay. But this is on the grass, which is quicker, and Djokovic has won it at Wimbledon seven times, so he knows what to do. However, when the former No. 1 can become ticked off, then he can lose. The thing is, though, is he wants to show that he is brilliant on the court, with the fans, and hopefully, they will cheer him. Therefore, Djokovic will win it, but it will take four hours, and in five sets, it will be brutal, yet the victory will come, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Who would have known that Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti played each other for the first time at the 2022 Wimbledon, when the American beat him in the first round. What a difference, now. Fritz did beat him again at the Davis Cup, but this year, the Italian Musetti took him down at Monte-Carlo, at the start of the event. Well now, at Wimbledon, it will be in the quarterfinals, and both of them are playing really well, finally. They like to rally, and they like to set it up. Fritz put together one of his best matches when he beat Alexander Zverev in five sets, and Musetti out-though Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a four sets, and he really fooled him. Fritz has never gone into the semis at the Slams, so he really wants to, but he has to push himself even more harder, and try to attack, ASAP. Musetti has had a good year, but he has yet to go to the Slam semis, period. They both will attend to dig it out. Musetti is younger, and he is improving each month, but Fritz will serve better, and more creative. As he said: “I’m a very chill person. I don’t do anything that could rub people the wrong way, so when someone kind of just goes out of their way to take a shot at me, then I’m not just going to take it,” said Fritz. “It gave me the extra fire to win.” The American will win it in four, entertaining sets.

