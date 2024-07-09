The picks: 2024 Wimbledon, quarterfinals 

by



Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev

They have played each other 11 times, which is a lot, and the Russian is up 6 to 5. How about this one? The former No. 1 Medvedev beat Sinner six times, when the Italian was very young, but then the No. 1 Sinner beat the Russian five times in a row. This year,Sinner took it at the Australian Open and Miami. Clearly, it is almost even.

They are both very powerful, and they like to rally. They can change it up, and they can also decide where they serve, in the first serve and the second serve. Neither of them are terrific at the net, but they also can return pretty darn good. Medvedev badly wants to beat him, but Sinner will once again hit some stunning shots. Sinner will win it in five, glorious sets.

Donna Vekic vs. Lulu Sun

The Croatian is now playing much better in the third sets. Vekic took it 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 against Paula Badosa, and at the last minute, she rose, with some massive backhands. She may not win Wimbledon, but the 28-year-old will have a chance to go even deeper. She wants to be spectacular.

But first she has to beat against Lulu Sun, who came out of nowhere, but now, she is so consistent. She did upset Emma Raducanu here, and the 23-year-old was so solid, but before last week, she had not beaten the top 50 competitors, ever. The New Zealand person is finally playing much elite. She said that on court, she can just hit the ball and send it back.

“I think the qualies in general, it’s not that big of a difference in the main draw,” Sun said. “In terms of the tennis, we’re not that much different, far off, from the top hundred. It’s just that little you have to get far in some tournaments, obviously in the big tournaments, to make that jump.” She did, but on Tuesday, Vekic will win it quickly, 6-3, 6-2 and advance into the semis.

Jasmine Paolini vs. Emma Navarro

It was somewhat surprising, as the American, Navarro, beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3. Not that she won, but she was totally in control. Her forehand and her backhand went deep, and Navarro hit it close on the baseline. She has had a terrific tournament, but Paolini has also been more aggressive. She is very quick, and the Italian can allow it, all over the place. However, over the past 10 years, Paolini has lost against some critical matches, and this time, Navarro will nail her forehands, into the corners, and she will win it 7-5, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul

They are both playing swanky, during Wimbledon, even though they had some medicare sets, but still, they can lock it in, against. They are 2-2, head to head, and last year, they played three contests. The Spaniard won it twice, and the American took it once, on the hardcourts. They split in Canada and Cincinnati, with some wild, fantastic shots. However, they both like to call it up, and set it up, until they can see that they can put it on the lines. Really, it is fascinating. Alcaraz has won three Grand Slams, and Paul never has. Alcaraz wants to win another major, while Paul wants to get into a final at a Grand Slam. They know each other pretty well, but not all of it, yet this time, Alcaraz will once again take another five setter, which he will, so Alcaraz will seize it, 6-4 in the fifth set. Glorious?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

