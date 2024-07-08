The picks: 2024 Wimbledon, fourth round

by

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

The American has never gone deep at Wimbledon, but now,Fritz is starting to lock it in. He has to, as they have played each other at Wimbledon, and the German, Zverev, took it, twice. Zverev leads Fritz 5-3, but Fritz beat him at Indian Wells and the United Cup on the hardcourts. However, two months ago, Zverev kicked him in Rome.

Yes, Zverev is better than he is, but slightly, and perhaps Fritz will be more patient, and charge to the net, too. He does really like to rallie, but also, he can push him closer to the baseline, and smash it. Zverev is always super steady, and when he is feeling very good, he can attack. His first serve is big, and his return is comprable. Both of them are thoughtful, on the court, but at times, they cannot think, when they are losing. Fritz does believe that he can beat him, when it goes deep, but Zverev just reached into the finals at Roland Garros, so he really wants to continue to try and win a Slam for the first time. There, Zverev will take it 6-4 in the fifth set, touching on the lines.

Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Rune

These two have played five times, and it was very tight, all three sets. The former No. 1 Djokovic is leading 3-2, and at the end of the tournament in the 2023 ATP Finals, he won it 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. They know each other pretty well. Plus, occasional they practice together, so they know each other, on the court, and off.

The 21-year-old Rune is much younger, but Djokovic is a little bit more experienced.

“I’m expecting a tough battle. I think that’s always how it’s going to be when you play Novak,” Rune said. “He’s one of the toughest competitors of all time and one of the most successful players, so I’m expecting nothing but a great level from him.”

Djokovic is playing pretty well, as at Roland Garros, he had to stop as he was hurt, physically. But he became better, and it looks like he can run fast, and be healthy. But it is hard to say whether he won’t injure his sore leg, again. However, he is ready to battle, for hours.

“When it comes to playing on the court and competing, obviously we both have that fire,” Djokovic said. “I’m sure that on Monday we’ll see a lot of fireworks on the court. He’s a spectacular player, no doubt. He loves the big stage, loves playing on grass. I think he’s a very, very tricky opponent. It’s going to take my best tennis to win.”

Four years ago, Rune looked pretty decent, but he was still trying to add some new shots. Also, he was he steady, but not powerful enough. He can be erratic, yet currently, he is playing excellently. They have never played against each other on the grass, so while Rune will try to assault with his forehand, rather than his famous backhand. However, Djokovic is more calm. Rune will put together some fantastic shots, with some big weapons, but Djokovic will mix it up, a lot, and he will win it in five, crazy sets.

Danielle Collins vs. Barbora Krejcikova

For the millionth time, Collins will retire at the end of the year, so currently, she threw away with the pressure, so now, Collins will just swing away, and to try to snare it. The 30-year-old has had her best season, which is surprising, but she knew that when she leaves, she can be satisfied. She will find it out, eventually. On the court, though, she can collapse, when she gets upset. Here at Wimbledon, though, Collins has to be set, bend down, and rake the ball.

She is the same thing with Krejcikova, as last year in San Diego, she beat Collins on the hardcourts 6-2 in the third. Krejcikova is a terrific doubles player, as she has won seven Slams, and three years ago, in the singles, she won Roland Garros, so when she is on, the Czech can chop anyone. However, this year, she has not gone deep over the past five months. Maybe she is back, but the consistent player is up and down. This time, Collins will win it in another three sets, pushing to the wall.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Yulia Putintseva

No one really knows how the Latvian is hitting on the courts, and pulp it with her forehand and the her backhand. Six years ago, Ostapenko won Roland Garros, and then it looked like that eventually she will become No. 1. But she didn’t, and while she also went measureless at the Aussie Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, she couldnt go back into the final. Close, though.

On Monday, she will have another chance to dash Wimbledon. Over the past four months, the veteran Putintseva has been very sensible. She has beaten a number of very good players, and two weeks ago, she won Eastbourne. She is scrappy, and her backhand can be huge, but to win it, Putintseva will have to try to fool with Ostapenko. She will test it, but she won’t be able to. Yes, Ostapenko can have so many errors, but in a match, when she is sense a bull, she can have dozens of winners. Ostapenko will take it, in two, insane sets.

