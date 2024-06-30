The picks: Wimbledon, women, first round

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Victoria Azarenka vs. Sloane Stephens

What a match up. This will be the 10th time that they will clash, with some fascinating rallies. Azarenka is up 5-4, and there were some wild, terrific matches. Azarenka can go for it, early, and Stephens would be very patient. They both have won a Grand Slam, with Azarenka won the Aussie Open, twice, and Stephen took the U.S. Open, all of the hardcourts.

But for the first time, they have to play on the grass, which is totally different. They can hustle, and try to rip it down the line. They can also be very confident, but over the past few years, they have played some medicare matches, when they have lost. Now they almost never become nervous, unless they are in the finals, or darn close.

It would be surprising that one of them can win Wimbledon, but if they start playing amazing, they will have a chance to go very far.

Stephens still plays a lot, week after week, so clearly she really likes to travel, but her losses were quick, so maybe she isn’t focusing, enough.

Azarenka really likes to talk, and the veteran can add a few different shots. She can get hurt, on the court, a lot, but this time, Azarenka will win the contest, in three, almost bizarre, sets.

Danielle Collins vs. Clara Tauson

This will likely be the last time that the American will play at Wimbledon, as she has decided to retire in the fall. She has had an amazing year, winning so many terrific matches. However, on the hardcourts, on the grass, she has been so-so. But that doesn’t mean that next week, she can start playing spectacular. That is a huge, if, though.

Collins will has to face against Clara Tauson, who is pretty young, and over the past five months, she has won a a few good matches, when she upset Jelena Ostapenko, and she almost stunned Elena Rybakina, but she didn’t. She is gradually improving, but she is not as good as Collins is, and the American will win it in two decent sets.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Alycia Parks

The former No. 1 Wozniacki has never won Wimbledon, but she did grab it at the Aussie Open. She decided to start again, after she retired, so now, it can be difficult to try to dominate again. However, Wozniacki has a wonderful backhand, and her speed, too. Her forehand is still not great, but decent, and her return was darn good.

She has to face against the Alycia Parks, who just won a small event in Italy. She must be very satisfied, but before that, she didn’t win many matches, this year. She is ranked No. 121, so maybe she will turn the corner, but right now, Wozniacki will beat her somewhat easily, in two sets.

Naomi Osaka vs. Diane Parry

Will the four time champion, Osaka, being to understand what she should do on the grass? On the hardcourts, she was tremendous, but at Wimbledon, she shaked her head because she didn’t know what to do. However, now she is more mature, and thoughtful, so if she can be patient, and bend down, and then she can explode.

The Frenchwomen, Parry, is creative, but this year, she had a few good wins, but not many. Yes, she is trying to hit her backhand, harder, and try to hit her first serve. It can be fun to watch her, but while Osaka still isn’t great, yet, but soon, she likely will. Osaka will win it in two cool, sets.

