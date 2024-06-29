The picks: Wimbledon, first round, men

by



Frances Tiafoe vs. Matteo Arnald

Tiafoe has not had a good year, on the court, but over the past few years, he can return, mentally, and turn it around. Tiafoe can be somewhat creative, and he can also hit some huge forehands. He is fast, and can go for it, but also, when he isn’t feeling good, he can push it.

Arnald has improved a lot over the past couple years, and now he is ready to crack into the top 30. He must be thinking about it all the time. He can be confident, and steady, but he knows that he has to go early, and try to put it away.

This will be a tough match, but while Arnald can be steady, he still needs to grow more. Therefore, Tiafoe will win it in four sets.

Tommy Paul vs. Pedro Martinez

Paul just won London, Queens, and that was one of the best week, ever. The veteran Paul has improved so much, not only with his solid strokes, but going down the line. He does really like to rally, and he can be patient.

The Spaniard Martinez has had a few very good wins, like in France and in Portugal. However, week to week, he can lose early, and often. Sure, he can try to attack, and maybe he does, but Paul has more desire to the second week, so he will win it in three, up and down sets.

Sebastian Korda vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Finally, Korda is rising, gradually. He is in the top 20 for the first time, reaching into the final of the Netherlands, and the semis in London. Yes, he can fall down, here and there, but currently he is much better with his strokes. He can hustle, and he can hit more winners.

It is hard to say when Davidovich Fokina is on the court, playing terrific, or somewhat, odd. His backhand is solid, but not hard enough. Last year, he put together some fine shots, even with his forehand, but recently, he is mentally down. Davidovich Fokina played against Korda in Monte-Carlos two months ago and the American Korda crushed him 6-1, 6-2. Maybe Davidovich Fokina was physically hurt, but either way, Korda will win it in three, solid sets.

Tomas Machac vs. Andy Murray

This is not likely that the three time Grand Slam champion Murray will play next year. His body is breaking down, pretty fast, so while he loves to play, but when he becomes 38-year-old, it is almost impossible to go deep at the majors. That is true, but you never know. We think.

Whatever the case, while Murray can still be steady, especially with is tremendous backhand, the other fast players can sprint. The Scot really can’t go corner to corner and catch it, for so many hours.

Many of the British people will come to cheer Murray, so the Czech, Machac, has to be super focused. Recently, Machac upset Novak Djokovic, so clearly he is playing well, when he is on. In Miami on the hardcourts, he beat Murray 7-6 (5) in the third set. It was so darn close, but Machac hung in there, while Murray made a few key errors. Yes, Machac is better than he is right now, but in Wimbledon, Murray will give it all, and touch the lines. Murray will win it in five, wild, sets.

