Playing Eastbourne, will Emma Raducanu continue to rise?

In England Emma Raducanu is playing terrific. She has not been perfect at all, but shot after shot, she stays in there, and she mixes it up into the corners. She can make some odd errors, but the former 2021 US Open champ is pretty smart, but the No. 168 has a lot of work today.

On Wednesday, the Britain beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 at Eastbourne. The American was really trying, but on Sunday, Pegula just won Berlin, so this time, she was a little bit tired.

Yet in a sense, Raducanu knows that if she can focus day after day, rather than to think what is ahead, then she could be satisfied, win or lose. She has lost a lot over the past five months, yet she has been very healthy, so then she can be much more proper.

“I would say it’s just I’m going to do things on my own time, at my own pace, and I’m in no rush to do anything. And everything I’m doing and playing for now is for myself. I’m just way more focused on my own lane and less susceptible to outside opinions or views.

Raducanu said, “I’m just enjoying it. Just doing everything for myself and really just being independent out here.”

The 21-year-old Raducanu is way behind, and part of that is as in April 2023, she became injured, and she had to stop for seven months. She dropped a long way. When she returned, she was struggling. She knew that, but she has to be positive. She didn’t beat any of the top 10 people, but she finally did it, beating the No. 5 Pegula.

Before she became injured, she was thinking too much.

“I think at one point I was chasing, playing too many tournaments when I wasn’t ready, and then I was just picking up niggle after niggle in every tournament, because I never really gave myself any time to do the training and the work. I think that’s something I did a lot better this year,” Raducanu said. “Even though I might get challenged or questioned for not playing certain tournaments like the [2024] French Open or the Olympics, I think that for me, that is just part of it, doing things at my own speed and doing things how I want to rather than how everyone else thinks is best for me, because ultimately me and the close few people around me just only know what is actually best for me and my game.”

She was happy in Eastbourne, when she won a couple good players. She will play at Wimbledon, and then she will eventually on the hard courts at the United States and Canada, as long as she can take more practices, rather than playing at the the tournaments, week after week.

“I have rushed less, played less, chased less, and it’s been working out for me, especially in this middle section of the year. The most important thing for me is just playing when I’m ready, when I’m fresh, and when I want to, because there have been certain tournaments where I didn’t necessarily want to play, and it’s kind of showed in my game,” she said. “I would say I’m pretty expressive.”

Raducanu will face Daria Kasatkina on Thursday. Another Britain Katie Boulter is still winning, and will face to go up against Jasmine Paolini. It will be close, all of them.

How about this? Two wins in a row by the No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg. Now she will go against the American Emma Navarro, who is ranked No. 19. Navarro has had a really good year, but while Wozniacki never loved on the grass, yet the older woman is super consistent, especially with her fine backhand.

Tommy Paul won last week, but there are a few events, right now. Taylor Fritz is playing in Eastbourne, too, and he has to face against the 19-year-old Juncheng Shang. That should be very engaging. The No. 13 Fritz had a solid season on the clay, but last year on grass, he only won one match. He has already done it. How about even more.

“Winning two matches last week was my best result at Queen’s, but I wasn’t super happy with the last match I played, so I still want to play better,” he said.

