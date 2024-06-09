Roland Garros final: Carlos Alcaraz versus Alexander Zverev

by

Eight years ago, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic won the title at Roland Garros. Finally, a couple “new” people have the chance to finally win it in Paris. The fast Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in five tough sets, at the semis, and then, Alexander Zverev pounded Casper Ruud in four sets.

Both of them certainly knows that if he is play great, most of the time, he would nail it in the corners, and win it. But it is complicated, as both Alcaraz and Zverev can be patient, and wait until he has a chance to strike it with a winner. Both of them can slap his forehand, low, and with his backhand, it could be wicked, and deep. Sometimes in the second serve, they will step closer, but in the first serve, they are way back, near the fence, even with the Spaniard. On court, they know that if he can be proficient, then he can control him.

This will be the 10th time with Zverev leads 5-4. That is very close.

“We had very tough battles in the past,” Zverev said. “It’s going to be a difficult match. It is a Grand Slam final. If you’re in a Grand Slam final, you deserve to be there. That goes for both of us. I think both of is are expecting a tough battle.”

Alcaraz has won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, but he has yet to win Roland Garros. But now he is ready to make some incredible shot. He can miss some odd shots, but then, he can change it up, and throw in some amazing shots. He does think that his opponent can hit some huge hits, super deep. Zverev can be very intense.

“Sascha, he’s playing great tennis on clay,” Alcaraz said. “Big serve, big shots, really solid. It’s going to be a really interesting final.”

In there four matches, Zverev beat Alcaraz at the Aussie Open in the quarters, in four difficult sets, but in 2023, the Spaniard won it at Madrid and the U.S. Open. Then the German grabbed it at the ATP Finals. Essentially, it is tied, but Zverev will finally win a Grand Slam, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5, 7-5. He will finally make it.

