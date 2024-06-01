Roland Garros: Tommy Paul looks very comfortable

by

Are the American men climbing, or are they sitting there, knowing that eventually, they will lose at Roland Garros? At least a few good men put together some terrific matches.

Tommy Paul crushed Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-0, 6-2, as the veteran player looked very old, as his forehand and his backhand was short, in the middle. Paul improved a lot last year, and he pushed himself, going for it, closer to the lines. Over the years, he did not go deep on the clay, but now he knows how to do it, winner or lose. At least he won’t go back, next to the fence.

“For me, it’s kind of just having more experience on the clay,” said Paul. “I’ve had a lot of seasons over here. I’m feeling more comfortable than I probably ever have. I actually grew up playing on clay. That was all I played on, even before going to play hard court tournaments. “I mean, I’m comfortable on it. I’m really enjoying my time on it right now.”

Taylor Fritz looks more than solid, as he beat Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. His patience is there, and he can chuck it around, side to side. He is just fine to hit it during the rallies, and he can also mix it up. He can become frustrated, but he knows that if he wants to stay there, he has to forget it with the errors.

Ben Shelton is rolling along, beating the former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori, who retired. Years ago, Nishikori beat almost anyone, who was so steady and powerful, but he became hurt, all the time, so even to play again, maybe he should just retire. But he will not.

Shelton is still very young, and he can play wonderful, but then he can throw in some wild, mediocre shots. He is growing, so he will be more intelligent.

Sebastian Korda looked very good in the first two sets — sort of — but then in the third set, he was disappointed, and then he was gone. Carlos Alcaraz beat him 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. At 5-5, he was right there, and his forehand went down into the net, and then the Spaniard nailed it into the corners. The two time champion Alcaraz will keep trucking, while Korda can crash. He has to be smarter, on the court.



So many good Italians are rising, such as Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who beat Liudmila Samsonova

7-6(4), 6-2. She has been around for a while, but her forehand has certainly been improved, month after month. Clara Tauson beat the American Sofia Kenin, and she was likely upset, but at least this week, she looked OK. Now Kenin has to be more consistent, on the grass, coming up. … Here was a dramatic match when Holger Rune edged Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, 7-6(7). Another young player Cobolli was up 5-0 in the final tiebreaker, but then Rune rose up immediately with a lot of winners, and the Italian Cobolli became nervous. Goodbye, but he will learn about it. Here is another five setter, when Casper Ruud beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. It is all about the survival.

