Alexander Zverev over Frances Tiafoe

Gradually, although he is not great again, but he is climbing. When Zverev almost won the 2021 U.S. Open, it looked like that next year, he would be more brilliant, and more control. But he has not been there, as last year, he became hurt, physically. He can crack his forehand and his backhand, and jump on the return. At the net, he still is mediocre, although, each year, if he tries, he will get better, as he hopes.



Tiafoe has had a good week, so far. Before on the clay, he was struggled, but now he is more thoughtful. His forehand is massive, and he will paint it on the lines. To win it, the American has to be totally locked in. He will try, but in the fifth set, the German Zverev will move forward, and he will win it in some, large, sets.



Taylor Fritz over Francisco Cerundolo

The American San Diego man is playing more conformable, on the slow clay. Fritz has studied on the TV, watching the other matches, as he wants to understand how exactly he has to play. Sometimes he does it, and other times, he doesn’t get it, to use more crosscourt.



All of a sudden, Cerundolo finally found the self-trust. He is adgle, and he can smash his forehand. The Argentina believes that when he is on, he can throw some fantastic shots. While he believes that he can knock him down, Fritz will swell it, and he will win it in five, savage, sets.



Coco Gauff over Mirra Andreeva

This rarely happens, but at Roland Garros, only a few of them have reached into the third round when you are only 16-year-old. The Russian Andreeva is already somewhat solid, and she is super fast, running, too. She can smash her backhand, and jump with her forehand, too. As she said: ‘Maybe, as my coach says, to not be like a diva. To stay humble all the time.”



Last year at the 2022 Roland Garros, Gauff reached the final, and for six matches she was playing lights out. Yet in the final, she folded and she threw in so man errors. This time, while she has had a mediocre season in the singles, on the court, but this week, her forehand has become better, and her backhand has always been massive. Because of that, the American will win it two, brittle, sets.



Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova over Kayla Day

The American has not beaten the top 10 competitors, but she seems to be more honest, in the courts. She is a little bit more stronger with her forehand, and her return has also improved. However, she has yet to be in the top 100, so she has a long way to go. The Slovakia Schmiedlova can be up and down, but she has also had some solid wins over the past 10 years. She has beaten some important matches, such as in 2020, when she stunned Vika Azarenka at Roland Garros. However, she has yet to reach in the second week, so she isn’t stable enough, but this time, she will beat Day in three, really crazy sets.

