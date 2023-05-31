The picks at Roland Garros: Wednesday, May 31

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Jessica Pegula over Camila Giorgi

The hustling Italian Giorgi can slap the ball with her backhand, her flat strokes, and her spin. She is quick, she can angel, and she tries to hit it deep, here and there. However, she doesn’t smash the ball constantly, and Giorgi will throw some key errors. She hasn’t not won a Grand Slam, or ever she has never reached into the semis. This time she wants to try again, but there are a number of excellent players who can go deep at the majors.

Pegula is also trying, too. The No. 3 has had a very decent year, as she beat a number of very good players. However, she has gone deep a lot, but she has also lost in some key matches. She is very steady, and she can really hustle. In the doubles, her returns and at the net, she has improved a lot. However, she only has won just one title, so clearly the veteran wants to win a major, but she needs to do it pretty soon. Pegula is aware that she needs to be patient, until she breaks her down. The American, Pegula, will win in two extended sets.

Andrey Rublev over Corentin Moutet

Here at Roland Garros, the Frenchman Moutet played a very good season in 2022, winning a number of contests, on the hard courts, and in the clay, too. His backhand is somewhat solid, and he can mix it up, a lot. He still is trying to bash his forehand, and with his first serve, too.

The powerful Rublev plays a lot, during the events, and when he LOCKS it in, he can chuck a lot of winners. He has won 13 tittles, which is terrific, but the current No. 7 has yet to reach into the semis at all of the Grand Slams. Right now, he believes that when he is stable, then he can shatter the ball on the lines. Rublev will win it over Moutet in three routine sets.

Leylah Fernandez over Clara Tauson

The Dane Tauson is very young, but this year she is starting to beat a number of good players. She has a lot of work to do in the summer, but she has been practicing and playing almost everyday. She can be steady, and she can also swing pretty hard, with both sides.

In 2021, Fernandez reached the US Open, and she was totally locked in. But after that,while she can still be loyal, but on court, she can become confused. This year, she hasn’t beat anyone in the top 30. She won a few decent contests, but she has to re-set and add some new shots. Tauson is ready to win another match, and Fernandez will win it in three bizarre sets.

Novak Djokovic over Marton Fucsovics

The Hungarian is aging, but over the past few years, he has changed his tactics. His forehand is more powerful, and his backhand is deeper. However, how can he stun Djokovic? The Serbian has won 22 Grand Slams, and he has beaten everyone, with his phenomenal backhand, his return, and his terrific serves. When he is on, he will rarely miss it, but this year, he has cut some odd strokes. But he does want to win Roland Garros for the second time, so he will be charging hard. Djokovic will win it in three comfortable sets.

As he said, “I want to believe that I am ready. Grand Slams are my priority; they motivate me the most. The best possible news is that I don’t have any physical issues, knock on wood.”

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Gael Monfils over Sebastian Baez

Correct: Taylor Fritz over Michael Mmoh

Victoria Azarenka over Bianca Andreescu

Shelby Rogers over Petra Martic

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

7 out of 12, 58.3% correct

