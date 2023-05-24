Preview: ATP at 2023 Roland Garros

by

It is possible that Daniil Medvedev will win Roland Garros for the first time, but he has to play for two weeks, in a three out of five, and while he rarely gets tired, on the famous clay, there have been some stunning upsets. But not with Rafa Nadal, who has won it 11 times, but unfortunately, he won’t be able to play because he is still injured.



So he will not go, and then you can throw 10 players who can grab it. You can look at Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. You can also throw in even more, but you have to think that they are very good, each day in Paris, or they can fall down in the second week.



In the 1990s, the American men were very valid, eventually, winning at Roland Garros with Jim Courier and Andre Agassi. It did take them a decent about of time to get hooked on the clay.

They became patient, and when they had a real chance to crush there hard forehand, and also, there steady backhand. It was spot on.



Currently, over the past two months on clay, once again, the U.S. guys have not been deep enough. Fritz has played terrific on the hardcourts, but in the past three years, he lost very early at Roland Garros. Perhaps he went too early, and he didn’t want to rallies for hours. Sure, he can dish quick and he can alloy it up, and return, too, but on the clay, he still isn’t sure what to do during the match.



The same thing goes with the No. 12 Frances Tiafoe, who put together a couple very good matches on the hardcourts, but on the clay, he is fumbling again. Last year, he was on fire at the 2022 U.S. Open and Tokyo, and he hit some phenomenal shots, but now he has been missing a lot. He is 25-years-old, so maybe he can re-adjust in the strokes, and to return, better. Also, both he and Fritz are cover good at the net, but they really have to put it away, and also, chuck in some excellent drop shots.



The rest of the U.S. men have had a good last 12 months, moving up, with Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Brandon Nakashima, Jenson Brooksby, Maxime Cressy, J.J. Wolf and Ben

Shelton. But into the quarters at Roland Garros, that would be surprising, but one person will turn on the lights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

