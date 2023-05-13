The Picks in Rome: Saturday, May 13

by

Victoria Azarenka over Madison Keys

They have played each other for a long time, as they are not so fast, running, but the reason why is because they have gone deep at the big tournaments. They totally crush the ball, with there forehand and there backhand. They can be very consistent, at times, and they also can whack it when they are returning.



Azarenka has won two Grand Slams at the Aussie Open, and Keys reached into the 2017 US Open, also. Clearly, they both think that if they are healthy, then they can try to go deep again, but they will have to prove it, now. On clay, Azarenka can slip when she is trying to nail her forehand, but she can always try to stand up and nail it with a winner. Keys can also crush her backhand, but she still becomes injured, a lot, so because of the, Azarenka will win it in three, sizable, sets



Alexander Zverev over David Goffin

The German has played so many marathons, when he is being so patient, and also, when he can change it up. Zverev has gone very deep a lot, on the hardcourts, especially, and also, he has been more than respectable on the clay. Yes, he is not played very well as he has, because he ruined his leg, so to come back can be very difficult.

However, he will continue to battle, and so does Goffin, who will continue to play until he has to finally stop. The former No. 7 is a master at times, with his top-spin, as well as he can flat it out, and drive it. He is pretty good in the slow clay courts in Rome, so he does like to rallies, and he also can smash it, close to the lines. However, Goffin is sliding down, and because of that, Zverev will win it in two brutal sets.



Coco Gauff over Marie Bouzkova

Each day, it is hard to understand how well the American is going. She can look terrific, and it appears that she is improving each week, but then she falls backwards. It is a conundrum. Gauff has a marvellous forehand, and she is also very sufficient at the net. She also is pretty decent with her return. The Czech Bouzkova can be decent, when she is locked in, but that is rare. Yes, last year she won Prague in July, and it appeared that she would go far. But after that, the current No. 38 didn’t go deep at all, so while she wants to move up the latter, that doesn’t mean that she can go further in Rome. Gauff will win in three, super long, sets.

