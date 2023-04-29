The Picks in Madrid: Saturday, April 29

By :: Posted

Coco Gauff over Paula Badosa

The American goes like to crush the ball on the tough clay, especially with her phenomenal backhand and her wonderful at the net. She still is too young to be perfect week after week, but when Gauff is really on, then she can be much more caring. She did reach the final at the 2022 Roland Garros, so maybe she can do it again, and actually win it, but this week she must go further again. There are times when she loses against the very good players, which mean that she has to out-hit versus Badosa. The Spaniard has won some awesome matches, but not this year. There for, Gauff will win it in three marathon sets.



Caroline Garcia over Mayar Sherif

Pretty soon, the Frenchwoman will be there at Roland Garros and the fans will be think that if she plays tremendous, maybe she can actually win it the whole thing. But not yet, as she still has to be better with her serves, and with her forehand, too. When she is on, she can be thrilling, when she immediately attacks. The Egypt Sherif did win some small tournaments in the fall, but in 2023, she hasn’t gone at the big events much at all. Perhaps she is trying to re-set on the court, so if she is, then she can be more steady. On clay, she did win the title in Parma, Italy in the fall on clay, beating the steady Maria Sakkari. Yes, Sherif can Steady Eddie, but she cannot out-thin Garcia, who will win it in two delightful sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Dominic Thiem

Who would have known that they have played each other eight times, and the Belgian has been slightly better. Two and a half years ago at the ATP Finals, Thiem won it 6-3 in the third over the Greek. Then, the one-time Grand champion Thiem knew almost everything, with his terrific backhand and his forehand. But now, although he was injured for months, but still, he is not yet 100 percent.



Tsitsipas is close to that, although there are times when he over thinks what he is doing. His strokes have variety, when it is flat, or spin. He does like to rally for a long time, as he thinks that he can were him down. Thiem used to do it, and currently, he is trying to go back into the top-50, or something. He did beat Tsitsipas at the 2018 Roland Garros in four sets. However, Stefanos is a little bit better now, so this time he will win it in two, fun, sets.



Taylor Fritz over Christopher O’Connell

Last week, it looked like O’Connell would go down early, but apparently, he rose quickly. He is more fast, and he has decided to hit the ball much harder. Also, his forehand is more massive. However, while Fritz is still learning to play on the sliding clay, but he did say that right now, he is smarter and he knows how to do it. If he is patient, and he can adjust when he isn’t playing fantastic, then he can be different, on court. O’Connell will bring him into the third set, and he must be thinking that he can upset him, but the American will put together a bunch of winner. Fritz will win it, at a wild tiebreaker.

