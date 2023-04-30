The Picks in Madrid: Sunday, April 30

By :: Posted

Carlos Alcaraz over Grigor Dimitrov

Years ago, the Bulgarian said that he can become No. 1, eventually, as long as he continued with his serve and his return. His hard forehand and his cool backhand was terrific, and he ran all over the place, pretty fast. Yes, Dimitrov did beat a number of the very good players, but while he won the ATP Finals, but he was unable to win a Grand Slam, even though he reached into the semis three times. However, currently, when he is on, he can be some fun to watch.



But at this point, it would surprising if he can win a major again, as the some of the young players are slightly better than he is. We all know that Alcaraz is currently playing sublime, and while he must be a little bit tired as he just won Barcelona, but he will just keep rolling. It would be an awesome match between the two, but once again, Alcaraz will find a solution and he will win it in three, crazy, sets.



Hubert Hurkacz over Borna Coric

Believe it or not, the Croation won the 2022 ATP 1000 Cincinnati, almost out of nowhere, and in August, it looked like he had finally been focus in the matches, consistently. After that though, Coric had been mediocre. This year, he went back, with his strokes, as he has not won inside the top 25 players, even higher. Maybe he is mentally out of it.



But not Hurkacz, who again, he has not had a great year, but at least he won Marseille, France, on the hardcourts, inside. He can really crush the ball, but on clay, he has to slide, so it is difficult to keep the balls back, without too many errors. Hurkacz can push himself very stoney, and while he still doesn’t really infer on the dirt, he will win it over Coric in two, unbroken, sets.



Barbora Krejcikova over Xiyu Wang

The Czech is a elite performer, in the doubles that is. At the net and returning, Krejcikova she can put it away, quickly. However, in the singles, she can be fitting, but while she did win Roland Garros two years ago, she can drive crazy. But how about this: in the last four tournaments, Krejcikova beat the current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to win Dubai, and after that, she lost three times in a row in Indian Wells, Miami, and Stuttgart. The might never happen again. The 22-year-old Xiyu Wang had had a decent year in 2022, but currently, she has not won many matches at all. When you are young, you have to change the tactics more frequently. She can scramble, and she can furl it, but Krejcikova will flip her mentally and win it in three, engaging, sets.



Ekaterina Alexandrova over Qinwen Zheng

Here we go in a toss-up, with the Chinese Zheng who has improved a lot over the past two years, certainly not perfect by any means, but her forehand has become stronger. The Russian Alexandrova has also changed her direction, and now she seems to think that she can miss some bad shots, but during the next point, she can try to put it away when there is a chance to nail it super deep. Zheng will throw it her fling backhand, and she can scale into the corners. At times, Alexandrova will make some odd shots, but on clay, when she is feeling good, then she can throw in a bunch of winners. Last year in Madrid, she reached the semifinals, and because of that, Alexandrova will win it over Zheng in three brutal sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Stefanos Tsitsipas over Dominic Thiem

Correct: Taylor Fritz over Christopher O’Connell

Coco Gauff over Paula Badosa

Caroline Garcia over Mayar Sherif

Matt’s picks this week

7 out of 9: 77.7% correct

