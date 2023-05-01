The Picks in Madrid: Monday, May 1

By :: Posted

Iga Swiatek over Ekaterina Alexandrova

Once again, the No. 1 is totally in control, and when she is locked in, she will do anything she wants to do. Not only will she be patient, here and there, but when she has a little bit opportunity, then she will hit her forehand and her backhand as hard as she could.



“If I would hit it as hard as I can, I would hit it to the stands, so can’t really do that,” she said with a smile. “ It’s more about control and hitting it clean, and like more precise. But for sure, when I’m playing against players who are really good servers, sometimes I’m kind of choosing the direction before, and it’s tricky, but it depends on a feeling and intuition.”



Now she is growing up, a lot, even though she is only 21-year-old. She can be frustrated, but one of the reason why she has won so many huge events, is because she will re-think about her strategy and make a good change. Alexandrova has had a couple terrific matches, and she is going up again, but on clay, she still needs to be more full. Therefore, Swiatek will win it in two, wild, sets.



Martina Trevisan over Jessica Pegula

Who knew that Trevisan would catch fire in the last match, running so hard and picking up some huge shots. She can spin, she can flatten it out, and the Italian put some terrific drop shots. However, before that, Trevisan was not impatient enough, so to eventually go into the top 10 for the first time, she needs to be very patient. The American Pegula can be steady, and she can also mix it up, with her cruel forehand and her backhand. She returns well, but one of the reasons why she has yet to reach into the finals at the Slams is because her serve is so-so, and her return is not stern enough. On the hardcourts, she is much more prideful, but on clay, she still doesn’t love it, yet. With that, Trevisan will win it in a long, three sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Sebastian Baez

We all know about Tsitsipas, who reached the Aussie Open final this year, but what about Baez, who is only 22-years old, and last year, he reached the final in Bastad, Sweden, upsetting Andrey Rublev. That was surprising, and it seemed like he was going to win a number of wins. However, he has done very little after that, so something went down will.

However, at least he beat Marcos Giron in the first round. Perhaps he is coming up, again. But how is going to stun Tsitsipas, who edged over Dominic Thiem in a savage three setter? Yes, he can be up and down, but when he is more real, then he can chuck some deep forehand and his backhand.

Baez will try to at the same time with some deep shots, which he has to, but his attempt to hit a bunch of winners is not there. That’s why Tsitsipas will win it in two, plain, sets.



Cameron Norrie over Zhizhen Zhang

He does play all the time, and the Britain can looked very steady, but also, when he has to face against the excellent players, he has to do something different.



“Specially against guys ranked above Taylor [Fritz], I want to be knocking on the door and trying to get above in the rankings. Guys I’m trying to beat, like Novak [Djokovic] and Stefanos and Casper [Ruud], they always play very complete matches on their serve. I can’t afford to do that and have a slow start or play a loose game here and there against those guys, especially with my game style.”



This week, on clay, Norrie can over think his shots, trying to go close into the net, or jump it into the corner. He did win Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , beating the No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, and he was so true, post after point. He is coming to grab another ATP 1000, so to do it in Madrid, he will have to look very impressive, match after match.

Zhizhen Zhang has won just one match this year, in Madrid. The Chinese man is ranked No. 99, which is a long way up. He did upset Denis Shapovalov in the first round, and he hit some quality shots. However, Norrie will hop him, a lot, and he can trick him, too. Once again, Norrie will jump on the fast Madrid, and he will win it in two, simple, sets.

