The Picks in Miami: Sunday, April 2

Perhaps Jannik Sinner can win Miami, but he has played Daniil Medvedev five times, and he has not been able to beat him. Yes the Italian has played extremely well during the past month, and he certainly has improved, but overtime he has played with the Russian, he has only won three sets, and he lost ten. Yes, back in the 2021 ATP Finals in Italy, Sinner almost upset him, but in the third tiebreak, Medvedev edged him 7-6 (8).



The 21-year-old has more wise, and his strokes are deeper.



“I never beat Daniil. We had already one final in Rotterdam [in Febraury],” Sinner said. “I was able to win one set there. We had a couple of matches where we went [to a] third set. Also there I need to make some changes, trying to mix up the game a little bit also. I feel ready to compete.”



The problem is that Medvedev is more steady, and while he can push the ball, he can problem solve. He can hit it courtcourt, he can flat it out, and he also can jerk the opponents, until they become exhausted. Medvedev can get tired, too, but that is rare. This year, he has won a huge amount of matches, so his confidence is so high.



However, he does think that Sinner has improved so much.



“I cannot hit a 110 mph forehand. That’s an advantage, and Sinner is capable of doing this,” Medvedev said. “Jannik is progressing really, really fast, especially this year. In terms of baseline game, Jannik can hit the ball very strong. I think that’s where [he beat Carlos Alcaraz] have this kind of ping-pong tennis. That’s where he can bring him trouble.”



Yes he can, as when he finish in the match, he goes home to a hotel, he will turn on the TV to watch who is playing, and then he can study. As long as you can to add some new shots, and put them on the court, then while you can miss some shots, still, eventually, you will nail the winners.



Maybe people just give it up, but other people has stayed in there, such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, who knew that years ahead, you will finally learn to do it. When Djokovic won his first Slam, he was very good, but his forehand was OK, yet not great. Now he is. The same goes with Nadal, who also won his first major. His backhand was somewhat soft, but currently, it is so much better, and deeper.



The 27 -year-old Medvedev has won some huge events, but he has only won one Grand Slam. That is good, but not enough, yet. However, he has won 18 singles titles, with not only when he won the 2021 U.S. Open, but he also grabbed three ATP 1000s and one at the ATP Finals.



Sinner has won seven tournaments, but he has yet to win a Grand Slam, or an ATP 1000, either. Yes, he is trying to reach up in the mountain, and he knows that, so at Miami, he has to throw in some risky shots.



However, as long as Medvedev is ready to crush the ball on Sunday, the Russian will win it in three wild sets.

