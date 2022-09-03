Saturday pix at the 2022 US Open

By :: Posted

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Petra Kvitova

This should be a classic match given that both of them have won two Grand Slams – Muguruza at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and Kvitova at Wimbledon. They can be brilliant, or they can be irritated on court. However, when they play each other, and they are into it, then they can break down break down each other’s forehands and backhands. Yes, the Spaniard can be bloody, but they have played each other six times before, and the Czech has won five times. Apparently, Kvitova knows how to defeat Muguruza and she will win it in two wild sets.



Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby

The Spaniard thinks that if he can be more consistent, and also listen to what he should be doing, then he can beat anyone. The young man has beaten so many very good players, while still having some ups and downs. He really likes to bang it around, and slam it, but so does Brooksby, who had a fine match two days ago. The American really is in a position to control rallies, and within a second, then he will put it away. Alacraz can run into the net and be an effective volleyer. Alcaraz is still deciding what he can do, before he starts in the match, and then on court. In this match he will dance around the American, and he win in four savage sets.



Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov

The Russian has been close to be into the top 4, and maybe he can win a Grand Slam, for the first time. He is super consistent, and he is also more determined as he hits harder and harder at the lines. There are times, week after week, when he gets a little pissed off, and then he can lose. Yet Rublev has learned that he needs to be calm. The Canadian plays all the time, and her travels everywhere. Shapovalov has a lot of moxie and with some cool variety. He has won some jolting sets, but he has also had some mediocre days. Rublev will fight in this Grand Slams and has been a little bit more honest with himself, at least this week. He will win it in five crunchy sets.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet

The entire world on Friday wanted to see Serena Williams. But in the third set, she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic . So that it is, and she has retired. Obviously, she is one of the great players ever. So now, the fans will be focusing on other good players like Collins. At this year’s Australian Open, and she reached the final, upsetting the now No. 1 Iga Swiatek. In the final, she was pretty close, but the current No.1, Ash Barty slightly hit her. Then, Barty retired, which was a shocker. The American had a terrific tournament here and hopes to take out Cornet, as she did in the Australian Open quarters. On Saturday, they will play each other again, toe to toe. The Frenchwoman has been playing very well over the last months, and she can really bring it, using her serves and mix it up everywhere. But, if she does not, then Collins will blitz her. Yes, Cornet is very confident, but Collins wants to play much better than she did over the past five months, when she was sloppy. This time, Collins will win with some hard volleys in three sets.

