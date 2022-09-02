Friday predictions at US Open

By :: Posted

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Just before he got hurt, the Italian was feeling good, not only being very consistent snd controlled. He has yet to win a Slam, but he has gone deep, especially at the 2021 Wimbledon, when he reached the final, and he lost to No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets. But he kept going, jumping in and throwing it hard. This year, he reached the semis at the Australian Open, and he won Queen’s. But guess what? In Stuttgart, Berrettini played against the three-time champion, Murray, and he beat him in three difficult sets. This time, at the U.S. Open, things can change. The Scotl looked very good in the first two matches, as he hit some wonderful strokes, especially with his first serve and his wide-eyed return. If it goes into the fifth set, then Berrettini will tire him, but it doesn’t, then Murray can decide how to fool him. That is a toss-up, but in the end, Murray will win.



Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf

The so-called ‘new’ American, Wolf, is already smiling on the courts, sprinting and bashing his forehand. This year, he played a number of challengers, and he won a lot, but the 23-year-old knew that he needed to add to his shots. At least this week, he threw in some wonderful strokes. However, Kyrgios is playing so well, almost every match, with his mind-blowing serves, his muscular forehand, and also, his with his fine net play. Of course he can yell all day, but other than that, on court, he finally learned to be more efficient. There will be some crazy rallies, but Kyrgios will win in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Yue Yuan

We talked it before, but if Pegula can reach the second week, then she will finally have a terrific change to win the US Open. For so many years, she was pretty consistent, but she rarely tried to go for it, deep and close to the corners. She finally decided that if she can get into the top 20, then the world would know who she is. But even further, Pegula is ranked No. 7, which is keen. However, she has yet to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, so this time, she has to knock it up.

Yuan has come out of nowhere in singles and currently she is ranked No. 142. Maybe she started to work hard with a couple of coaches, so she is now more mature. Regardless, Pegula will be patient, and when she has a chance, she can crack her shots. She will win in two sets.

Vika Azarenka vs Petra Martin

The Belarussian has won two Grand Slams. Years ago, she was one of the most aggressive strokers with her forehand and her backhand. However, her serve has been OK, but not great, and at the net, she stumbles. But the outgoing Azarenka can really return, in the lines. She would scream ‘C’MON.’ Very loud She has a child, and she has said that she is totally happy. We are sure that she is, but on court early in her matches, she can look terrific, but then, not so much. If she can manage to win fast, then she will continue to battle. However, Croatian Martin has been around for a long time. Years ago, she hit the top 15, and at the US Open, she reached the fourth round a few times. Yet she never was able to go super far. She upset Paula Badosa this week, so the 31-years-old must have been solid. Can she poke around against Azarenka? Maybe, for an hour or so, early, but Azarenka will be intense and she will win it in two sets.

