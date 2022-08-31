Four US Open Wednesday picks

By :: Posted

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit

Believe it or not, Serena and the No. 2 Kontaveit have not played each other — ever. That is strange, but in the past four years, Serena was not playing much, and Kontaveit was slowly rising, waiting to get stellar. She did, eventually, although she has not won a tournament this season, although she did reach into the final in Hamburg. However, Kontaveit is a off her game as she lost very early on the hardcourts in Toronto and Cincinnati. Serena is still struggling, but when she wins a match, which she did on Monday, she begins to be more lethal. Arthur Ashe Stadium will be packed, with the fans cheering so loud. Serena has had some tough moments at Ashe, but she has also has some perfect matches. Kontaveit will try to rush her, and hit it very deep, while Serena has her tremendous serve that can produce so many aces. Serena will win it again, in two competitive sets.



Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Rinderknech

On Tuesday, the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, lost against Alize Cornet. The Frenchwoman played fantastic, but the Britain was so-so, and she will drop down to around No. 71. Ouch. But not the Russian, Medvedev, who also won last year’s Slam in Flushing Meadows. Then, he was so solid, and he rarely missed the ball. But since then, the No. 1 has some great moments, but he also can be challenged. At least he reached the final at the Australian Open, but in the end, Rafa Nadal rose up and he won it 7-5 in the fifth set. Wow. Rinderknech can be stylish, and he can also throw it around, but can he work him for hours? I cannot see that, although he did have some fine wins this year. But the charging Medvedev will win it in three sets.



Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda

Both of the Americans know each other very well. They have practiced, and they are both trying to rise to elite status. They are more than decent, but they have much more work to do. Gradually, they have found out which way to go, and to chuck it around. It will be very close, but Korda has not played terrific well in the summer, and Paul has been more up than down. Tommy Paul will win in four sets.



Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

There are a lot of TV commentators, and almost all of them say that the teenager Gauff will win a Grand Slam for the first time very soon. That is possible, but this year? I am not sure. Yes, she made it to the final at Roland Garros, and that was wonderful, but week after week, she can go far, yet this year she has not won in tournament in 2022. So the 18-year-old is very, very good, but not great — yet. Just like Serena and Venus Williams, who began to dominate in the late 1999, the potential is there. Ruse is not in the top 100, and she had struggled this year. In Dubai, she upset some very good players, such as Paula Badosa. Good, but not good enough and Gauff will win in straight sets.

