10 questions with Fernandez, Venus, Murray, Kyrgios, and more

Four winners:

Daria Kasatkina:

She lost it in the first set 7-6, but after that, she became almost perfect, nailing Danielle Collins 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 in San Jose, California. Not only is she back into the top 10, but if she is not exhausted, she can go deep in Toronto.



Liudmila Samsonova:

That was the biggest win ever, with the Russian winning the Citi Open over the veteran Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The 23-year-old finally used to be more aggressive and smarter.

Nick Krygios:

All of a sudden, it is ramble on. The Aussie had a very good week, beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the final at the Citi Open. He is now ranked No. 37, and if he is healthy, then he will be seated at the U.S. Open.



Daniil Medvedev:

The Russian finally became more focused, and in the final he looked terrific, stepping on against Cameron Norrie 7-5 6-0 in Los Cabos, Mexico. That was the first time in 2022 that the had won an event. He will play in Montreal this week, so now, he appears to be the ‘real’ No. 1.



This week in Montreal



Andy Murray:

The interesting person has played pretty well this year, but not spectacular. He won it in Montreal in 2009 and 2015, when he was bringing it, stroke after stroke, but now he is not so fast anymore. However, he is practicing all the time, but his big test will against Taylor Fritz, the huge hitter.



Carlos Alcaraz:

After Wimbledon, he went back to play on clay, and the No. 4 went to tw other tournaments. He reached the final twice, in Hamburg and Croatia, which was pretty good, but he lost. Now in Montreal, on the hardcourts, he will be right there, but the teenager has to be more compatible.



Jannik Sinner:

He won it two weeks ago, stopping versus Alcaraz. The 20 year old pushed very hard, with some terrific shots. But will he do it again during the next five weeks? Perhaps



In Toronto:

Venus Williams: The seven-time Grand Slam champion is back, in the singles, and while she has not won a match since last year, but when she is on, the 42-year-old can rip her famous backhand for a winner. Perhaps, with thousands of those.



Naomi Osaka:

She has won four Grand Slams, but she can be a little bit odd, off the court. Still, though, if she plays almost every week, then she will be much more happy and driven. That is a big if, though.



Leylah Fernandez:

Before the Canadian got hurt two months ago, she would hustle a lot, and mix it up. She did reach the 2020 US Open final, but after that the now 19 year old began to slip. She still has a lot of work to do, but when she is feeling, she can be so intelligent. However, the pressure in Canada this week will be huge.

