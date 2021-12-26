TennisReporters.net 2021 year-end review: top 15-11, the men

By :: Posted

15. Dominic Thiem

There are days when he can be move the ball around, with heavy spin, with his forehand and backhand. He is presto and can run quickly. He has improved a lot over the past few years, understanding what he had to do, and to push the opponents to the back wall. Yes, he was hurt much of the year — playing only 18 matches — so that is why he dropped down into the top 15. But next year, if he is healthy, he will punch back into the top 5 and maybe, he can win another Grand Slam. It is all about the perfect health.



14. Denis Shapovalov

The Canadian kept playing all the time, when he was very good, and so-so when he was tired. Clearly, he wants to play a lot, almost each week, and he can mix it up. His forehand and backhand are very solid. He is young, but he has been here for a few years. If he wants to reach into the top 5 next year, he will have to grow even more. If he can improve his return and come to the net more, then the lights will be bright. But first, try to reach a ATP 1000 final for the first time.



13. Diego Schwartzman

The Argentine is efficient. He also likes to spin it on the clay courts, and he punches into the net. Over the years, he also started to read his strokes on the hardcourts, hitting even harder. In reality, while he is very good, it will be difficult for him to reach a Grand Slam final. To reach that level, the 29-year-old has to play almost perfectly. In 2022, maybe he can try to hit the ball, very deep, and dive into the net.



12. Cameron Norrie

The Brit finally added to his game, and he could see that in order to win much more, he had to make changes. Now he knows that when he wasn’t playing well, he would find a a way to throw in a few winners. After that, he became more disciplined and then he would fire away. He did that at Indian Wells this year, winning an ATP 1000, perhaps his best two weeks ever. Now he thinks that in 2022, and he continues to improve, he will be better, month after month. However, to upset the top players, he has to focus every second.



11. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Another Canadian had a dusty year, adding to his strokes and becoming smarter. He is very rugged, and he can bang the ball. He can chip it, here and there. He is another young player who is rising, and he has said that he certainly wants to win an ATP 1000, or a Grand Slam. Given that he has reached eight finals, and he has lost all of them, the 21-year-old seems to find a path through his nerves. Like all of them, to go there, Auger-Aliassime should improve his serve and his decisions when he is playing. He has to practice very hard, and then in 2022, he will win even more.