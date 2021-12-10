While WTA supports Peng Shuai, lack of info still unsettling

By :: Posted

Everyday, many people will think, ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ The Chinese player has possibly retired this year, and she went home…we think.



But three weeks ago, she disappeared, in the public view. Peng accused former high-level Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. The Chinese governments has said a few things, that she is around, but she does not want to talk, yet. Unfortunately, that is pretty weak.



Peng played for years, in the singles and the doubles, and connected with many in the tennis world. After her match was done, she would come into the press riin and talk with some good expressions.



On court, in the singles, she was good here and there. In doubles, she was darn good, and she became No. 1.and also won Roland Garros and Wimbledon with Hsieh Su-wei.



As many people wrote, or texted, including the players, the coaches, the broadcasters, and the journalists, just how did Peng disappear and why?



In the boldest move so far, WTA CEO Steve Simon suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, in 2022. There has been universal support for his initiative and courage and we agree with putting pressure on China.



No. 1 Novak Djokovic, supported the WTA move to halt Chinese tournaments, calling it a “very bold and very courageous.” Former No. 1, Serena Williams, decided to tweet, saying, “This must be investigated and must not stay silent.”

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev just said that maybe he might not go to China. “If there was a tournament in China next week, nobody would be comfortable,” he said. “What we all want is to see that Peng is fine, which we do not know 100 percent.”

In 2005, in July and Augustin California, Peng was on a roll. She upset three excellent players including Elena Dementieva, Dinara Safina and Kim Clijsters.



The Belgian was started. “She has a great future ahead of her,” Clijsters said. “She’s the best player I’ve played in a long time; everything together, the groundstrokes and the movement. I think she can definitely become top three. She’s one of the hardest hitters I’ve played. She hits incredibly clean, especially from her backhand side.”



Peng was a cheery sort who’s always smiling. Then, she was the first Chinese player who had shown real top-flight potential. Peng was ready to dance way up high.



“A Grand Slam title is every player’s dream but I really just want to try my best,” she said. “I told myself if I got chances to believe in myself.”



She did then, but in the singles, she was up and down for a long time. In 2011, she topped out with a career high of No. 14. Three years later at the US Open she reached the semis beating Agnieszka Radwanska, Roberta Vinci, Lucie Safarova and Belinda Bencic. Then she cramped and had to retire against Caroline Wozniacki.



Those were some great days. Maybe the 35-year old will eventually come out and talk again in December. The world awaits more information to come out and not hindered by the Chinese government.