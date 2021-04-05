The Miami final: Ash Barty versus Bianca Andreescu

By :: Posted

Australian No. 1 Ash Barty can be very steady, and she can mix it up, with her fabulous one-handed backhand.



Canadian Bianca Andreescu can really hustle, she can sprint, and she can rip it on the lines.



On Saturday, in Miami, they will face off in the final, and head-to-head, they really are even. Barty won Roland Garros, and Andreescu won the US Open. That is legitimate, with the some of the best players who can raise the game, period.



However, they are not perfect, and over the past three years, they were learning about how to really play: serving, returning, and being patient. Now in 2021, they are mentally more mature.



In January, Barty won the Yarra Valley Classic, beating Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza, two Slam winners. At the Aussie Open, she lost in the semis against Karolina Muchova. In Miami, she took down Vika Azarenka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elina Svitolina, three very potent players.



Barty can be very steady, and she can pivot, with her one-handed backhand. She really likes the hard courts, and then she can blend it whenever she wants to.



“I enjoy these courts. I enjoy the balls and how they are responsive to spin. A lot of different elements,” Barty said.



The 20-year old Andreescu survived way past midnight, winning 7-6(7) 3-6 7-6(4) over Maria Sakkari. It ended at 3 a.m. She didn’t play for 14 months due to an injury, and at the start of the year, she was a little bit raw. Three months later, the basher was locked in and with a tremendous confidence again.



“I have a lot of experience in these tough three-setters and digging through and finding a way. Sometimes I literally feel like I’m an octopus out there running side to side, I feel like I have eight legs,” Andreescu said. “It’s insane. Sometimes, I don’t even know how I get to some shots. But, it’s that fighting spirit I have always had in me, never giving up.”



Andreescu cannot wait to play against Barty. She knows that the Aussie is darn good, but she will be right there to give it all throughout the match.



“Her being No. 1 and her doing really, really well. Her game style, as well,” Andreescu said. “It’s something I have never really experienced. I love a challenge, and I know she’s going to challenge me.”



