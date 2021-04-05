Sebastian Korda rising: ‘Best teams around me experience-wise’

By :: Posted

In the 1990s, Petr Korda won the 1998 Australian Open and he reached a highest rating to No. 2. He was close to be No. 1, but he didn’t get it, no cigar. Now his son, Sebastian, is on the fast track.



Sebastian Korda can really hit it hard and flat, just like his dad. He can really slap the ball from both sides. He returns pretty well, too. Plus, since a young age, he began to practice and he just fell in love with tennis. When he got home from the courts, he would turn on the TV and watched the pros. He wanted to play on that stage. Now, he knows he will stay at the ATP for a long time.



This week, in Miami, he upset Fabio Fognini 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. On Tuesday, Korda put down the No. 9 Diego Schwartzman. What an incredible week.



“I’d say I have one of the best teams around me experience-wise,” Korda said. “I mean, I have my dad who was a Grand Slam champion, No. 2 in the world, my mom [Regina Rajchrtová] who was a top-30 player, [the Czech] Radek Stepanek who is like my brother, we are always in contact, who was No. 8 in the world. And then to have a friend and mentor as [the Grand Slam who won eight Slams] Andre Agassi, I mean, I don’t think you can have a better team.”



NOTES

Elina Svitonia nailed Anastasija Sevastova in a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal. Svitolina said, “I know that she’s a big fighter and she will try to come back, it doesn’t matter the score, so I was expecting a tough battle. In the end, I think I played really good throughout the match and I’m really happy with the way I finished it.” No doubt. … Ash Barty outlasted Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Of course the No. 1 can win Miami. She has all kinds of being diverse. … John Isner lost another close contest, losing 7-6(7) in the third against Roberto Bautista Agut. Another brutal loss. … Once again, it was another sad loss, when Canadian Milos Raonic fell to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4) in the third. … Both with Isner and Raonic can hit so many winners, when they are serving, but one of the reasons why they haven’t won a Grand Slam is because they don’t return well enough. That is a fact, at least now.





