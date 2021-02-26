Notes of a draw sheet: Novak Djokovic’s phenomenal returns

By :: Posted

The 2021 Australian Open is now done. Next year, hopefully, things will be changed with fans and more fun for the players.



The good thing in Melbourne was the tour CEOs and the tournament director kept the event under control. It was a tough during the 14 days, they probably did not sleep much. During five days, no one could come to the event due to the vicious coronavirus. But, spectators came back towards the end, and the players were happy, listening when the fans are cheering. They were thrilled.



Novak Djokovic won the event again, and now he was 18 Grand Slams. When he is on, he is deadly. He easily beat the tall Daniil Medvedev in the final, because he is phenomenal with his returns. He is now totally dominant once again.

The-so-called up-and-comers are good, maybe very good. They can go deep at the most important events, but, except for Dominc Thiem, they have yet to win a Grand Slam.

Medvedev can play jarring tennis but, at the last two sets versus Djokovic, he looked exhausted. He is going to have to get better shape, so he can battle for many hours.



At least he beat the rising Andrey Rublev, because the other Russian doesn’t use much variety. We can all also look at Stefanos Tsitsipas, a heavy player, but he can be discontented when he isn’t doing well. In the quarters, he played as well as he did, stunning Rafa Nadal 7-5 in the fifth set. That was wonderful. But on Friday, against Medvede , he was worn out. He fell quickly in three sets. Next time, he may stay around, he hopes.

Alexander Zverev had a terrific contest against Djokovic. He had a chance to go into the fifth set, but the Serb was calm, and the German couldn’t pull it off. He went down 7-6(6) in the fourth. A tough loss.



With the young Americans, there are some good signs, but can they reach the quarters this year at the Slams? Maybe Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda. Rise up, young men!



