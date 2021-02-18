Naomi Osaka: There will be no mercy

By :: Posted

Naomi Osaka’s blasted past Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2, on Tuesday.

She has won three Grand Slams at the 2018 and 2020 US Opens, and the 2019 Australian Open. As she said, when very deep in a Slam and she stays super calm, then she will not make too many errors. In fact, at the second week, at the Slams, the 23-year-old can clears her head. She is addicted to the hardcourts, as she slame some gigantic winners. In fact, as of late, she has won 13 times in a row in three setters. She just won’t give it away.

When she beat Garbine Muguruza, it was very tight and Osaka cut down on errors. At 5-5 in the third, she played perfectly.



Even though she is much more outgoing than she was a few years ago, when she talks, she likes being soft. And kind, too. But when she is playing, there will be no mercy. She can go on the lines, with her hard forehands and backhands.

To beat Osaka, the other players have to pay attention, every second. Because if they do not, it is time to walk away.



In his match with Aslan Karatsev, Gregor Dimitrov was looking as well as he could, and he was hoping that he would reach the semis. However, the Buglarian became hurt and after the first set, he almost quit. He couldn’t move, no more speed, and no running. He lost easily in the last three sets.

Karatsev, the qualifier and unknown player, stayed in there. He has reached the semis, and while his backhand and his first serve are quite solid, to reach the final, he will have to dethrone Novak Djokovic, who ousted Alexander Zverev. No doubt, he will be a serious underdog. But, he still has a slight chance.