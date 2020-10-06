Roland Garros, day 8: Simona Halep: No drama, just locked in

By :: Posted



The dramatic Simona Halep always hustles, and when she is so steady, then she can smack the ball deep and with variety. The Romanian absolutely crushed Amanda Anisimova, a very good young player, who can panic. She did immediately and she lost 6-0 6-1. That was super quick

Halep has won two Grand Slams, and right now, on clay, she is certainly a favorite, unless she has to face against another player who loves on the dirt. They just have to slide and to go for the winners. After all —assuming Halep doesn’t get hurt again — she can drive the ball deep and on the lines.



Another top player, Elina Svitolina, really wants to go even further in the Slams. Over the past two years, she stopped being fearful. Now, she is more serene, takes more breaths, focusing every second.



In the first week at the Slams, there are dozens of people who just won matches, and they can jump in joy. But, each day, they will be facing awesome players. So, to continue and win, they must keep their level up. as they can. Because if you don’t, then ’see ya.’



Or you can be more patient. German Alexander Zverev won on Friday, knocking down Marco Cecchinato. Even though Zverev can rip the balls, and he won a couple of the ATP 1000s, but he can be sullen and to check out. But, he is smarter now, as he can try to rip a winner, or just stay back and waited for an opening. Still, many of his decisions in his US Open final loss to Dominic Thiem call into question where his head is.



NOTES

Diego Schwartzman is looking better and better on clay, which took a long time, but he has become more astute now.



Caroline Garcia, the former top 4 player in 2018 was once very steady. Over the last couple years she has been struggling. Even though she battles all the time, she is down to No. 45. she is back at RG and she could reach the second week if she can get by Svitolina. After that, she wouldn’t give it in.



Canadian Genie Bouchard looked better than she did last year. She won a couple matches, and then she lost against Iga Swiatek.

The young player, Sebastian Korda beat Jannik Sinner. His dad and coach, Petr, was he ranked No. 2, in 1998, a long time ago. Maybe it will be that Sebastian Korda can close to reach the No. 1, someday.